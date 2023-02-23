The Memphis Grizzlies (35-22) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (38-19) on Thursday night! Action tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-76ers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Memphis won three of their last four games before the All-Star Break and sits in second place in the West. The Grizzlies covered 47% of their games while 55% went under. Philadelphia won four straight before the break and sits in third place in the East. The 76ers covered 59% of their games while 59% went over. This will be the second meeting of the season between the cross-conference foes. Memphis won the opener back in December, 117-109.

Here are the Grizzlies-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-76ers Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +3.5 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. 76ers

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT Live

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies feature strong play across the board. Offensively, they rank ninth in scoring with 116.1 PPG. They really make their mark on the fast break and in the paint as they rank third with 17.6 fast break PPG and first with 59.1 paint PPG. Additionally, the Grizzlies do a great job drawing fouls and getting to the line as they attempt the eighth-most free throws per game. On the defensive side of the ball, Memphis allows just 112.2 PPG – eighth-fewest in the league. While they can be beaten from the outside, the Grizzlies are one of the best interior-defending teams in the league. A big question mark, however, is their rebounding. After dominating the glass for the majority of the season, Memphis has struggled in that department with Steven Adams out.

The Grizzlies are led by star point guard Ja Morant. Morant had a strong first half of the year, averaging 27.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, and 6.0 RPG. Ja was an efficient scorer who shot 47% from the floor and 74% from the free throw line on 8.5 attempts per game. The 23-year-old scored 28 points in their previous matchup with Philly and will likely put up similar numbers as the focal point of the Grizzlies’ offense.

For as good as Morant is, Jaren Jackson Jr. may be the most important player to Memphis’ success. The defensive stalwart is the heavy favorite to take home the Defensive Player of the Year trophy – and for good reason. JJ averages 3.3 blocks per game in addition to 1.1 steals per game. A ferocious rim protector, Memphis’ defense shines when he is on the floor. That being said, he is no slouch on the offensive end either where he averages 16.9 PPG and 1.6 threes per game while shooting 36% from deep.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Philly relied on their elite defense and star power to propel them near the top of the standings in the first half of the year. The 76ers allowed just 110.5 PPG – the third-lowest mark in the league. They were particularly stingy against the three as their opponents shot the second-lowest percentage from deep while averaging the second-fewest made threes per game. Additionally, the 76ers excelled at forcing turnovers as they did so at the sixth-highest rate in the NBA. Offensively, Philly didn’t put up monster stats but they trot out arguably the best guard/big man combo in the game. Throw in that the 76ers shoot the fourth-highest percentage from three and rank in the top ten in threes per game and you have a pretty solid recipe for success.

The aforementioned guard/big man combination belongs to James Harden and Joel Embiid. Harden has thrived as a full-time point guard. Although his scoring is down to 21.4 PPG, his 10.8 APG leads the NBA and is the second-highest mark of his career. Additionally, Harden remains a potent threat from beyond the arc where he averages 2.8 threes per game on a career-high 39% shooting. After missing the previous matchup with Memphis, look for him to make a statement against the young Grizzlies.

As for Embiid, he again finds himself at the forefront of the MVP conversation. After finishing in the top three in each of the past two seasons, it is clear Embiid is gunning for the award. In the first half, the barreling center averaged 33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, and 2.7 STOCKS (steals plus blocks) per game. Embiid is a threat to drop 40 on any given night and he should have a lot of success against a Memphis team he scored 35 against earlier in the season.

Final Grizzlies-76ers Prediction & Pick

After some much-needed rest, I expect Embiid to dominate Memphis’ frontline and feast on the Grizzlies.

Final Grizzlies-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -3.5 (-110)