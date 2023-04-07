Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

Memphis Grizzlies will meet the Milwaukee Bucks in a potential NBA Finals preview. We’re in the land of cheese, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Grizzlies-Bucks prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Grizzlies lost 138-131 in an overtime thriller to the New Orleans Pelicans. Unfortunately, the loss erased any chance at the top seed as the Grizzlies will likely enter the playoffs with the two seed. The Grizzlies fought back from a deficit, and a late fourth-quarter comeback sent the game into overtime. Sadly, they failed to capitalize on the momentum and fell in the extra session. Jaren Jackson led the Grizzlies with 40 points. Likewise, Dillon Brooks added 25, while Desmond Bane finished with 24 points. Unfortunately, Ja Morant sat out with a hip injury. The Grizzlies shot 48.1 percent from the field but just 33.3 percent from the triples. Moreover, they allowed the Pelicans to shoot 50 percent from the field and a stunning 53.8 percent from the 3-point line.

The Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls 105-92 thanks to a solid fourth quarter. Somehow, the Bucks won despite not having the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out with a knee injury. Bobby Portis led the way with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Also, Brook Lopez added 26 while Jrue Holiday had 20 points. Jevon Carter had 16 points. Significantly, the Bucks made only 42.2 percent of their shots, including 39.1 percent from the triples. But the Bucks dominated the boards, outrebounding the Bulls 53-38.

The Grizzlies come into this game with a record of 50-30. Also, they have gone 7-3 over 10 games. The Grizzlies are also 15-24 on the road. Meanwhile, the Bucks are 58-22 and have clinched the top seed. The Bucks are 5-5 over 10 games. Additionally, they are 32-8 at home.

The Grizzlies destroyed the Bucks 142-101 in their only meeting this season. Additionally, the teams have split the last 10 games.

Here are the Grizzlies-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Bucks Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -7.5 (-112)

Milwaukee Bucks: +7.5 (-108)

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Bucks

TV: NBA, BSW and BSSE

Stream: NBA

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies need one win to clinch the second seed. Thus, expect them to try and wrap that up tonight to ensure they can rest some players in the finale. The Grizzlies are overwhelming favorites because of the decision by the Bucks to rest their players.

Morant will likely return in tonight’s tilt. Therefore, the Grizzlies get their best player back as they attempt to build momentum for the playoffs. Morant averages 26.4 points per game and will look to make an impact in his return. Thus, expect the Grizzlies to rely on him to help them win. Bane averages 21.6 points per game and is the best second option any team can have. Significantly, he can play a major role in tonight’s tilt and then in the playoffs. Jackson had a monster game against the Pelicans. Now, he will want to continue his heater and produce against the Bucks. Brooks averages 14.4 points per game and is a major contributor to the offense. Significantly, he is a great fourth option for the Grizzlies. The bench is okay, averaging 35.1 points per game.

The Grizzlies are inconsistent at shooting the basketball. Ultimately, they are 16th in field goal shooting percentage. The Grizzlies are also 22nd in 3-point shooting percentage. Additionally, they must get better at the charity stripe, as they rank last in free-throw shooting percentage. The Grizzlies are monsters on the boards, ranking second in rebounds. Also, they are solid at handling the ball, ranking 12th in turnovers. The Grizzlies are amazing on the defensive end, ranking second in blocked shots.

The Grizzlies will cover the spread if they can convert their chances. Then, they must play better defense against the Bucks and not allow 3-point shots.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks have clinched the top seed. Therefore, they have already announced they will rest starters. The Bucks will be without Antetokounmpo, Holiday, Middleton, Brook Lopez, and Grayson Allen. Thus, they will not have every option available.

Portis will be the only starter playing in tonight’s game. Thus, it means he will have to carry the entire load in this one. Can he handle the pressure by himself? We will find out as we watch a mostly short-handed Bucks team try and fight a healthy Grizzlies lineup. Moreover, we will see how deep the Bucks are.

The Bucks will cover the spread if they can win the board battle. Also, they must prevent open shots.

Final Grizzlies-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are resting many players. Therefore, expect the Grizzlies to take advantage.

Final Grizzlies-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies: -7.5 (-112)