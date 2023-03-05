The Memphis Grizzlies (38-24) are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers (33-33)! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Grizzlies recently lost against the Western Conference leaders Denver Nuggets. The Memphis squad is 6-4 in their last 10 games and hopes to retain its current standing in the West.

The Los Angeles Clippers have been defeated in five straight games since their acquisition of Russell Westbrook. The Clips hope to overcome their struggling form with a win at home.

Here are the Grizzlies-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Clippers Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +7 (-112)

Los Angeles Clippers: -7 (-108)

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Clippers

TV: Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports Southeast – Memphis, ClipperVision, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 10:10 PM ET / 7:10 PM PT

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Memphis Grizzlies are 38-24 this season. They are first in the Southwest Division, ahead of the Mavericks, Pelicans, Spurs, and Rockets. The Grizzlies are second in the Western Conference, only behind the Los Angeles Clippers.

After a three-win streak against the Nuggets, Lakers, and Rockets, the Grizzlies were halted by Denver in their third head-to-head matchup this season. The Grizzlies had an eight-point lead by halftime, but the Nuggets recalibrated their offense in the third and fourth quarters to end the game with a 16-point lead. Ja Morant had 27 points and 10 assists while Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. poured 19 and 15 points, respectively. Xavier Tillman had an 11-point, 10-rebound outing.

With a young squad, Taylor Jenkins is keen to improve the strengths of the youngsters from Tennesee. The Grizzlies do well in producing 92.3 field goal attempts (2nd in the league), 47.6 rebounds (2nd), 8.4 steals (2nd), and 6.1 blocks (3rd). The Grizzlies have the fifth-best point differential (+4) while shooting 46.7% from the field, 34.2% from downtown, and 72.4% in the charity stripe.

Jenkins will have to employ new faces in the hardwood. Morant is suspended for the game as sanctioned by the league for recently displaying a gun in an Instagram Live video. Dillon Brooks is also out after picking his 16th technical foul, which amounts to a one-game suspension. Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke are out due to their injuries.

Memphis will need some contributions from all players. Desmond Bane will surely see more touches to exceed his season stats of 21.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. will surely overcome his numbers of 16.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 3.3 blocks per game. Back-up point guard Tyus Jones shall be elevated to a starting role; he currently posts 9.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 37% shooting from three-point land.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The L.A. Clippers are 33-33 this season. They are fourth in the Pacific Division, ahead of the LA Lakers yet sitting behind the Kings, Suns, and Warriors. They are in eighth place in the Western Conference. The Play-In race is still not locked in the West as the seventh-seed Timberwolves and 13th-seed Trail Blazers only have 3.5 games separating them.

The Clippers lost another high-scoring game against the Kings, which gave Sacramento the 3-1 series win over them this season. The Clips tried to attempt a comeback win and even held a one-point lead with 34 seconds remaining in the game. However, Domantas Sabonis was fouled in the last seven seconds and sank both free throws to give the Kings the win. Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and Eric Gordon produced more than 20 points, while Robert Covington, Mason Plumlee, and Nic Batum also poured 11-plus points each.

Despite a solid line-up on paper, the stat sheet does not reflect how the Clippers perform in the hardwood. The Clips shine in getting 33.6 defensive rebounds (ninth in the league), making 37.7% of their threes (seventh), and getting 23.8 free-throw attempts (23.8). They are making 112.4 points per ball game while also posting 43.3 total rebounds, 12.8 three-pointers, 23.2 assists, and 4.5 blocks.

Coach Ty Lue will have to get the best of his squad. Norman Powell is out for this game, while Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, and Marcus Morris are doubtful to make an appearance. Brandon Boston, Xavier Moon, Moussa Diabate, and Jason Preston are in their G-League assignments and will not see time on the court.

The Clippers will cover the spread if they can hit their shots and lower their turnovers. If Leonard, Morris, and Zubac can suit up in this game, the Clips should continue spreading the floor and hitting their three-pointers. Leonard’s averages of 23 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 steals this season will be impactful, as well as George’s numbers of 23.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.4 steals. Westbrook may not have found his best form in his new team yet, but his averages this season of 16 points, 6 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.1 steals cannot be underestimated.

Final Grizzlies-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies picked the wrong time to be careless in their actions in and out of the court, especially since playoff games are nearing. Ride with the healthier Clippers squad to finally snap their losing streak and give Westbrook his first win in his new LA team.

Final Grizzlies-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers (-7), Over 227 (-110)