The Indiana Pacers host the Memphis Grizzlies for an interconference battle Saturday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Grizzlies are on a roll right now. They have won eight straight games and are currently a half-game behind the Denver Nuggets for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Everything is clicking at the moment and they are coming off back-to-back wins over the San Antonio Spurs. These next stretch of games will really show how good this team is as they have a tough schedule ahead. Memphis is (28-13) on the season.

The Pacers are playing very well this season as well. They are (23-20) which places them 7th in the East. Indiana is coming off two straight losses to the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks but were right in the game the whole way through. The Hawks took down the Pacers 113-111 on Friday night which means the Pacers are playing on a second of a back-to-back. This will be one of their tougher matches this season.

Here are the Grizzlies-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Pacers Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -8.5 (-108)

Indiana Pacers: +8.5 (-112)

Over: 239.5 (-110)

Under: 239.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Pacers

TV: Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies have a good chance of covering this spread with a few key players on the Pacers banged up. Memphis is on a roll right now and can not be stopped offensively. Memphis is 8th in the NBA in points per game averaging 116.8. They scored 135 last time out and over 118 in every game this new year. With the Pacers shorthanded tonight, we will likely continue to see the Grizzlies score with ease.

When you think of this team it’s clear one man comes to mind. Who doesn’t love Steven Adams? Just kidding. Ja Morant is the man in Tennessee these days. The high-flying guard is taking over the NBA averaging 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and one steal per game in the short season. If he can limit his turnovers, then he might be the most unstoppable point guard in the league outside of Steph Curry. However, 3.6 per game is too high but because the team is playing so well it can be brushed off.

Desmond Bane is second on the team averaging 21.2 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. (FanDuel’s DPOY favorite), is third averaging 16.8 points and a massive 3.2 blocks per game.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

Out tonight for the Pacers is their best player, Tyrese Haliburton. He last played against the Knicks a few games back but missed the game against the Hawks. He is dealing with strains in his knee and elbow, which means he may be sidelined for a week+. Kendall Brown and Daniel Theis are also out, and Myles Turner, Aaron Nesmith, and Oshae Brissett are all questionable. It will be crucial for those three to play as only Brissett played in the last game. If they get Nesmith and Turner back, then the Pacers may have a shot at covering this spread at home.

One name that must continue to step up tonight is Bennedict Mathurin. The first-round pick out of Arizona is playing at a high level this year and is currently the runner-up to win ROY. He is averaging 17.4 points off of 42.3% from the field. He scored 26 points in the loss and contributed with five rebounds and three assists. He’s never been much of a passer, so don’t expect him to share the wealth very much. This is his time to shine as Haliburton is out, and look for him to try and make the most of it.

Buddy Hield averages 18.3 points per game which is second on the team. He has also played well this year and scored 31 the other knight against the Knicks.

Final Grizzlies-Pacers Prediction & Pick

I want to believe the Pacers are talented enough to cover this spread at home without their star, but the Grizzlies are on a mission and they don’t want to slow down.

Final Grizzlies-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies -8.5 (-108)