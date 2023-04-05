Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Memphis Grizzlies (50-29) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (40-39) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Pelicans prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Grizzlies-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Pelicans Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +6.5 (-108)

New Orleans Pelicans: -6.5 (-112)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

TV: Bally Southeast, Bally New Orleans

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 and Standing: 8-2 (Second in the West)

ATS Record: 36-41-2 (47%)

Over Record: 35-42-2 (46%)

Memphis battled through a rough stretch of games and now finds itself as one of the hottest teams in the league as the regular season winds down. While they didn’t cover a massive 17.5-point spread last night, the Grizzlies did manage to pick up a double-digit win against the Blazers nonetheless. Consequently, Memphis may elect to rest a number of key players tonight. The Grizzlies already listed Ja Morant as doubtful and there is speculation Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. may sit as well. Still, Memphis boasts a deep roster and thus could easily cover as sizable road underdogs against a team they’ve beaten twice prior this season.

While it remains to be seen who will play tonight, wing Dillon Brooks appears likely to suit up after missing last night’s game. Antics aside, Brooks put together a productive season as one of the mainstays in Memphis’ lineup. He was especially effective when Morant sat. In 17 such games, Brooks averaged 16.2 PPG and attempted 15.4 shots per game. That number would only rise in the event either Bane or Jackson sits. Considering that Brooks averaged 17 PPG in three prior matchups with the Pelicans, look for him to have a big night serving as a primary option.

Assuming Morant sits, point guard Tyus Jones should once again spearhead the Memphis offense. Jones quietly became one of the best bench players in the league this season. He was particularly impactful in games Morant sat. In 19 games as the starting point guard, Jones averaged 17 PPG and 7.9 APG. His ability to create shots for his teammates serves as his most valuable role, but don’t sleep on his defense. During those 19 games, Jones swiped 1.9 steals per game. Coming off a string of down performances, this could be a great opportunity to pounce on some diluted player props.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 and Standing: 7-3 (Eighth in the West)

ATS Record: 38-40-1 (49%)

Over Record: 37-42 (47%)

New Orleans escaped the depths of the Western Conference and now finds themselves essentially locked into the play-in game. Still, with just a single game separating them and the sixth-place Clippers, the Pelicans have plenty of incentive to win tonight in hopes of avoiding the play-in altogether. Consequently, the Pelicans likely won’t rest anyone tonight despite coming off a double-digit loss to the Kings last night. Still, they face an uphill battle in covering a sizable spread against a team they’ve only beaten once prior this season.

If New Orleans is going to cover tonight, they’re going to need another stellar performance from Brandon Ingram. BI is on a tear right now. Over his last five games, the versatile forward averaged 28.8 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 7.0 APG. Always a triple-double threat, Ingram’s growth as a scorer could prove critical tonight. Although the Grizzlies held him to a measly 13.5 PPG in his two prior matchups, Ingram shot 54% over his last five games. Conceding the Pelicans are still in contention for the No. 6 seed in the West, look for BI to ball out yet again tonight.

The X-factor for the Pelicans tonight is big man Jonas Valanciunas. The big man has been an integral part of New Orleans’ bounce back. He and guard CJ McCollum have largely carried the load this season with both Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson missing an extended period of time. For the season, Valanciunas averaged 14.4 PPG and 10.1 RPG. While he was brutal in the first three matchups against Memphis, those came with Steven Adams in the Grizzlies’ lineup. With Adams out again tonight, Valanciunas should feast the paint. Additionally, with Jaren Jackson’s status up in the air, the burley big man could be in for an even bigger night.

Final Grizzlies-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Pay close attention to the injury report for both of these teams. While Memphis hasn’t officially ruled anyone out yet, this line could shift dramatically in favor of New Orleans if multiple starters sit. That being said, getting 6.5 points if Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. play is an incredible value. This is a wait-and-see but my lean is towards the Grizzlies keeping things close tonight.

Final Grizzlies-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies +6.5 (-108)