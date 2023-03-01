The Memphis Grizzlies are in Houston to take on the Rockets! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Grizzlies are in the headlines for the wrong reasons right now. They are the No. 2 team in the West with a (37-23) record. However, Ja Morant is in the news Wednesday morning that he is facing allegations of violent behavior. This is not what they need right now in Memphis. The team is only (5-5) in their last 10 games and is fighting for a deep playoff run. They did beat the Los Angeles Lakers last night 121-109.

The Houston Rockets are coming off a blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets last night 133-112. They have now lost 10 straight games and have the worst record in the NBA at (13-48). If they keep this up, they will be drafting Victor Wembanyama first overall in the next draft.

Here are the Grizzlies-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Rockets Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -10.5 (-110)

Houston Rockets: +10.5 (-110)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Ball Sports Midwest

Stream: NBA League Pass, fuboTV

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

It’s as large of a spread as you will see in the NBA but the truth is that it should be higher. Both teams are on a back-to-back but we all know the Rockets are not trying to win. Steven Adams remains out with a PCL Sprain but he is the only one out for the Grizzlies.

Morant needs to ignore what is going on and continue to ball for the Grizz. He set the franchise record for points in a quarter with 28 last night and finished with 39 in the win. There are a lot of distractions going on but if he can keep a level mind then there should be no reason why he doesn’t play well tonight. As of now, it looks like he will play tonight in Houston.

Jaren Jackson Jr. continues to be the Defensive Player of the Year favorite for the Grizzlies averaging 1.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game. Players are really struggling to score on him and the Rockets will certainly struggle to finish in the paint tonight.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Kevin Porter Jr. remains questionable with a left-foot contusion and hasn’t played since mid-January. The team isn’t rushing his return but once he does, he will give them a much-needed scoring ability. Jalen Green returned to the lineup last night and scored 17 points with five assists against the Nuggets. He leads the team averaging 21.7 points per game.

The Rockets allow the third most points in the NBA at 118.6. The Grizzlies should have no problem scoring a ton of points on them tonight. The only way the Rockets can cover is by trying to keep up. It’s not easy to come back from a large lead so they have to do whatever they can to keep the game within 10 points. It’s not an easy task, but maybe they can take advantage of a distracted team on the other side.

Final Grizzlies-Rockets Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies should cover this spread with ease. We likely won’t see Porter Jr. return and if Morant does in fact play, then he should have another huge night.

Final Grizzlies-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies -10.5 (-110)