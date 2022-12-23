By Matthew Zemek · 4 min read

The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Phoenix Suns. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Grizzlies-Suns prediction and pick.

Ja Morant got a lot of attention around the NBA earlier this week when he told ESPN’s Malika Andrews, “Nah, I’m fine in the West.” The comment was a response to a question about teams Memphis would have to go through to win the NBA title. Morant expressed supreme confidence that the Memphis Grizzlies are — and will become — the best team in the Western Conference this season.

It is definitely bulletin-board material for the Phoenix Suns and other West contenders.

The Grizzlies are 19-11, in the top tier of the West standings. They had won seven straight and nine of 10 games over the past few weeks. However, over the past several days, they have hit a speed bump, losing to the Thunder and — most recently — to the Denver Nuggets. In the loss to Denver, Memphis scored just 91 points. This came not that long after crushing the Milwaukee Bucks by a 142-101 margin. We can see that the Grizzlies at their best are a fearsome force, but we can also see that there is a wide degree of variance between their best and worst iterations. It sets the scene for an intriguing game in Phoenix against last season’s No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, the Suns.

Here are the Grizzlies-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Suns Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -3 (-112)

Phoenix Suns: +3 (-108)

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies at their best probably are the best team in the NBA. The 41-point win over the Bucks was, to an extent, a random night in a very long and twisting regular-season schedule, but it did show the ceiling the Grizzlies have. The game was not reflective of the Bucks’ talent or quality, but it did show the ability of the Grizzlies to turn on the jets and max out their abilities when they are fully locked in and operating at the height of their powers. That wasn’t a game in which the Grizzlies pulled away late, either. They gained a 29-point lead by halftime. Ja Morant had a triple-double. The Grizzlies shot 55 percent from the field and committed just eight turnovers while holding Milwaukee under 30-percent shooting from 3-point range. It was a complete game from Ja and a complete team performance. It called to mind Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals last May, when the Grizzlies led the Golden State Warriors by 52 points after three quarters.

The other point to keep in mind about this game is that the Suns blew a 98-88 lead midway through the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at home earlier this week. They allowed a 19-2 run to fall behind 107-100. They lost 113-110. During that fourth-quarter meltdown. Deandre Ayton clearly failed to perform a task in a halfcourt offensive set. Coach Monty Williams got into a heated exchange with Ayton in the sideline huddle not too long after that play. Ayton’s place in Phoenix is not secure, at least not emotionally. It’s very possible that the Ayton-Suns relationship, which is not stable, could undermine the Suns in this and future games.

One other detail: Devin Booker will be out for this game for the Suns, along with Cameron Payne.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Suns know they let one get away against the Wizards the other night. They know they have something to prove after playing a terrible final six minutes against Washington. The Suns have lost six of their last nine games after a bright start. It could just be a slump; every team goes through one. However, Ja Morant’s statement about not being worried about any Western Conference team is certainly an invitation to the Suns to see what they’re made of. You can bet that they heard about that comment and will want to prove themselves on the court, especially without Devin Booker. Deandre Ayton, after messing up late against the Wizards, will want to make a statement about himself and make sure he gets back on track.

Also noteworthy is that Memphis’s Desmond Bane is questionable for this game. If he’s not available, that’s a significant loss for the Grizzlies. Even if he plays, however, he probably won’t be fully effective. The Suns can thrive if Bane is not on top of his game.

Final Grizzlies-Suns Prediction & Pick

The Grizzlies have the better team, and no Devin Booker is decisive.

Final Grizzlies-Suns Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies -3