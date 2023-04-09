The NBA will wrap up today as we provide you with predictions and picks for the final games of the 2023 season. Most teams are locked into their playoff spot, but positioning is bound to change in the tight Western Conference. The Memphis Grizzlies (51-30) will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (39-42). What an exciting way to close the season! Check out our NBA odds series for our Grizzlies-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies have locked up the Southwest Division and will enter the playoffs as the 2-seed in the West. Memphis will take on the winner of the Lakers/Pelicans play-in game and should have a clear road to the conference championship. They’ve traded wins and losses to close the season but are coming off a big win against the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks. Look for them to close the season strong against the Thunder.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have locked up the final seed in the West and will have two games left to win in the play-in tournament to enter the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets. They made the play-in by the slightest of margins and will hope for a momentum-building win ahead of their first win-or-go-home game with the Timberwolves. They’ll continue making OKC a tough place to play as they host the Grizzlies tonight.

Here are the Grizzlies-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Thunder Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +1.5 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder

TV: Regional Coverage

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Memphis Grizzlies won’t have much to play for in this game as they’ve already locked up their playoff spot and will want to avoid any injuries heading into the important postseason games. Morant, Bane, Adams, Brooks, Jackson Jr., Clarke, and Jones will all likely be sitting this one out. They’ll look towards their bench to gain valuable minutes. As a 2-seed, the Grizzlies should see some opportunities in the playoffs for their second unit, so performing well in this game could give them a lot of confidence. Ziaire Williams is probable for this one as he looks to lead the scoring for the Grizzles. David Roddy has also been great and adds a ton for them on the defensive end.

The Grizzlies can win this game if they hang their hats on their defense and play like the deep team they are. OKC will be sitting the key players on their roster for the same reasons, and the Grizzlies seem to have more firepower on the bench. Xavier Tillman can also add a spark defensively if he sees some minutes, so look for the Grizzlies backup unit to play strong defense if the scoring doesn’t come easy.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Thunder will be an exciting “last team in” as they’ve seen a ton of success playing on their home floor this season. In the playoffs, home court advantage is crucial and could make for an interesting series with the Nuggets if the Thunder are able to win their two games to make it in. As they’ve already locked up their spot, they’ll be sitting the following players in today’s game: Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey, Dort, Jal. Williams, K. Williams, and Pokusevski. They’ll be given time to rest and nurse ailments as they look forward to a good matchup against the Timberwolves.

The Thunder can win this game simply by being the more energetic team at home. The Grizzlies aren’t playing for anything, so there’s no sweat they’ll have in dropping the last game to another playoff team. Tre Mann will look to lead the charge and run the offense for the Thunder – look for him to get out running and get his teammates involved in the shooting. They’ll be backed by their Thunder faithful in what should be an electric environment. If the Thunder get out to a lead early, the Grizzlies could sit back on cruise control and look ahead to the playoffs.

Final Grizzlies-Thunder Prediction & Pick

It’s tough to call this game as both teams’ starters won’t be on the floor. The Thunder will have a huge advantage with the home floor, but the Grizzlies just have the deeper bench here. As road dogs, let’s take their moneyline with the odds and watch them get a win here.

Final Grizzlies-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies ML (+100)