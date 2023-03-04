The Atlanta Hawks will meet the Miami Heat in a Southeast Division showdown. Come to South Florida with us as we share our NBA odds series, making a Hawks-Heat prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Hawks are coming off a 129-111 victory over the Portland Trailblazers. Subsequently, they came out hot and stayed hot, building a large lead in the first quarter. Dejounte Murray went off for 41 points. Likewise, Trae Young added 23 points and 11 assists. De’Andre Hunter also had 17 points. Ultimately, the Hawks shot 57.1 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from beyond the arc. The Hawks also won the battle of the boards 43-34.

On Friday, the Heat fell 122-120 to the New York Knicks. Initially, the Heat trailed by 15 at halftime. But they battle back to take the lead with 23 seconds left. However, they surrendered a 3-pointer to Julius Randle with seconds left. The Heat turned the ball over on the inbound pass, ending any hope of sending the game to overtime. Significantly, Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 33 points, while Tyler Herro added 29 points. Bam Adebayo had 18 points. Subsequently, the Heat shot 48.1 percent from the field but allowed 58 percent shooting from New York. The Heat won the battle of the boards 39-34.

The Hawks are coming into this game with a record of 32-31, and are eighth in the Eastern Conference. Also, they are 14-18 on the road. The Hawks are 5-5 through their previous 10 games. Meanwhile, the Heat come into the game with a record of 33-31. The Heat are also 19-12 at home. Likewise, they are 4-6 over 10 games.

The Hawks and Heat have split the season series, with each winning a game. First, the Hawks defeated the Heat 106-98 before losing a later game 121-113. Both games were in Atlanta.

Here are the Hawks-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hawks-Heat Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +2.5 (-110)

Miami Heat: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Heat

TV: BSSU and BSSE

Stream: NBA

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks have stayed above water this season. Similarly, they were in the position last season and have not shown much improvement beyond spurts and minor streaks throughout the season.

Trae Young is still the leading man in Atlanta. Significantly, he comes into this game with 27 points and 10.1 assists per game. Murray continues to shine, averaging 21.2 points per game. However, there are not many other options on the team besides Young and Murray. Who will step up when one of them struggles? De’Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic are the potential players that could fill that role. However, they have not shown they can carry the load. The Hawks need more from their secondary contributors to have a chance to win.

The Hawks rank 11th in field goal shooting percentage, fourth in free throw shooting percentage, but 19th from beyond the arc. Additionally, they are 11th in rebounds, fourth in turnovers, and ninth in blocked shots.

The Hawks will cover the spread if Young and Murray can continue to produce. Moreover, they need secondary scoring to keep up with the Heat.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Heat are a top-heavy team. Unfortunately, they have some talent on the top level but almost none on the bench. It has hindered them often this season and they have not displayed an ability to hang with the top tier teams.

Adebayo averages 21.2 points and 9.7 rebounds. However, his numbers are slightly down recently. Adebayo has averaged 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games. Meanwhile, Butler averages 22 points per game. Butler has averaged 22.3 over 10 games. Likewise, Herro averages 20.4 points per game. Herro has averaged 21.3 points over 10 games. However, the bench averages only 27.2 points per game. The role players must step up.

The Heat come into the game ranking 29th in field goal shooting percentage and 28th in 3-point shooting percentage. Conversely, they are great from the charity stripe, ranking second in free-throw shooting percentage. The Heat have struggled on the boards, ranking 26th in rebounds. However, they handle the rock well, ranking fifth in turnovers. But they remain the worst defensive team in the NBA, ranking 30th in blocked shots.

The Heat will cover the spread if Butler, Herro, and Adebayo can score in bunches. Then, the bench must keep the ship afloat.

Final Hawks-Heat Prediction & Pick

If the NBA did not seed by conference, this matchup would field more implications. Regardless, the Heat have just a little more talent on their end and will do enough to scrape by.

Final Hawks-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat: -2.5 (-110)