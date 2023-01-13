The Atlanta Hawks will travel to Indianapolis to battle the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Hawks are coming off a 114-105 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena. Significantly, all-star Trae Young missed the game with an illness. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the way with 22 points, three rebounds, and four assists. Additionally, DeAndre Hunter had 16 points and nine rebounds. But the Hawks shot just 44.8 percent from the floor and 36.7 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they lost the battle of the boards 57-41.

On Wednesday, the Pacers lost 119-113 to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Significantly, Buddy Hield had a season-high 31 points with seven 3-pointers. He also had eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Benedict Mathurin had 20 points, and six rebounds. But the Pacers shot 47.8 percent from the floor while making only 30.8 percent of their triples. Also, they lost the battle of the boards 50-41.

The Hawks enter this game 19-22, having gone 3-7 over their past 10 games. Additionally, they are 8-13 on the road. The Pacers come into the matchup with a 23-19 record and 7-3 over their last 10 games. Likewise, they are 15-7 at home.

The Hawks lead the all-time series 107-95. Also, the Hawks have gone 6-4 over the previous 10 games played between the teams, including a 4-game sweep last year. But the Pacers won 129-114 last month in a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Significantly, the Hawks struggled to shoot the ball and were outlasted by the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton led Indiana with 23 points and seven assists. Additionally, Hield had 28 points on 11 for 16 shooting.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks need Young to play. Significantly, he averages 27.5 points per game with 9.8 assists. Dejounte Murray is also great, averaging 20.1 points per game with 6.1 assists. Bogdanovic averages 16.7 points per game, and Hunter has 15.5. Meanwhile, John Collins averages 13.3 points per game with 8.1 rebounds. Significantly, they power an offense that is 14th in field goal shooting percentage and fourth in free-throw shooting percentage. The Hawks struggle from the triples, ranking 27th in 3-point shooting percentage.

The Hawks also rank 11th in rebounds and 10th in blocked shots. Moreover, they handle the ball well, ranking third in turnovers. Can they win the battle of the boards and secure a victory in Indy? Moreover, can Young play at the elite level many expect of him?

Young is questionable to play against the Pacers as his illness situation is still unknown. However, he returned to practice on Thursday, which indicates he likely will suit up for Friday’s contest.

The Hawks could cover the spread if Young returns and leads a high-scoring effort. Therefore, he must convert his chances and the Hawks must take better shots.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Pacers were not supposed to be good. Instead, they were supposed to still struggle and continue the rebuilding process. But things have turned. Instead, they have a winning record and are competing for a playoff spot.

Haliburton is one of the reasons for this, as he averages 20.7 points per game with 10.2 assists. Meanwhile, Hield averages 18.3 points per contest. Mathurin averages 17.2 points per game. Likewise, Myles Turner averages 17 points per game with 7.9 rebounds.

Turner did not play on Wednesday due to back spasms. Therefore, his status for Friday is up in the air. If he can return, he gives the Pacers another weapon at their disposal. Significantly, he is the best shooter on the team.

But the offense has played inconsistent basketball. Thus, they rank 22nd in field goal shooting percentage and 10th in 3-point shooting percentage. The Pacers are also seventh in free-throw shooting percentage. Likewise, they struggle on the boards, ranking 25th in rebounds. The Pacers are 17th in turnovers and third in blocked shots.

The Pacers could cover the spread if they shoot the ball well and take better opportunities. Likewise, they must find an answer for Young, Murray, and Bogdanovic. Finding a way to stop those guys will be key.

Final Hawks-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Hawks hope to have full health in this game. Additionally, they must stop the bleeding and find ways to get back to .500. But the Pacers are much better than they were last season. Therefore, expect Indiana to rack up shots and find ways to outscore Atlanta.

Final Hawks-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers: +2.5 (-110)