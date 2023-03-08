The Atlanta Hawks will travel to take on the Washington Wizards in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Capitol One Arena. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Hawks-Wizards prediction and pick, laid out below.

Atlanta’s up-and-down season has culminated in a 32-33 record, eighth place in the Eastern Conference. A rough December can be pointed to as an underwhelming record. Atlanta has now settled on their third head coach this season, signing Quin Snyder to a long-term deal.

Washington has gone up and down this season, with a 31-34 record, good for 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Washington has gone 9-11 in their 20 games during February and March. Head coach Wes Unseld is in his second season with Washington.

Here are the Hawks-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hawks-Wizards Odds

Atlanta Hawks: -3.5 (-110)

Washington Wizards: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Wizards

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, NBC Sports Washington

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Trae Young is a solidified superstar in the NBA, leading the Hawks with 26.6 points and 10.1 assists per game. This would be the fourth straight season in which Young put up at least 25 points per game, but the first double-double across a whole season. Dejounte Murray is second on the team with 21.0 points and 6.0 assists, leading the team with 1.5 steals per game. Murray has shot 47.0 percent from the field. Leading rebounder Clint Capela is the second Hawk to average a double-double, with 12.1 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. Capela does not shoot often but has made his shots at a 63.7 percent clip. Saddiq Bey, acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline, has shot 51.2 percent from behind the three-point line, scoring 12.1 points per game in eight games. John Collins ranks second with 6.7 rebounds, also scoring 12.9 points per game.

Atlanta’s offense has been successful thanks in large part to their ability to limit turnovers, ranking third in lowest turnovers. The Hawks rank ninth in field goal percentage at 48.2 percent, scoring 117.1 points per game, sixth in the league. On defense, the Hawks have struggled a bit, ranking 21st by allowing 117.1 points per game.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Bradley Beal leads a potent offense, pacing the team with 23.3 points and 5.4 assists per game. Beal has shot an impressive 51.1 percent from the field. Second in scoring is Kristaps Porzingis, averaging 22.9 points while pulling in 8.6 rebounds per game, which leads the team. Porzingis has also swatted 1.5 shots per game. Kyle Kuzma, in his second season with Washington, has put up a career year, with 21.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Kuzma has shot 44.4 percent from the field.

Washington’s offense has drained shots effectively, ranking seventh with a 48.5 field goal percentage. Despite the strong shooting numbers, Washington has scored just 113.2 points per game, 19th in the league. The defense has been middle of the pack, ranking 15th with 113.3 points allowed per game.

Final Hawks-Wizards Prediction & Pick

Young and company will be able to score a ton, but two weak defenses will allow the total to go over.

Final Hawks-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Atlanta -3.5 (-110), over 236.5 (-110)