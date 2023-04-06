The Miami Heat (42-37) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (52-27) on Thursday night! Action tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-76ers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Heat-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Heat-76ers Odds

Miami Heat: +2.5 (-112)

Philadelphia 76ers: -2.5 (-108)

Over: 219.5 (-110)

Under: 219.5 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. 76ers

TV: TNT

Stream: TNT Live

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 and Standing: 6-4 (Seventh in the East)

ATS Record: 28-48-3 (37%)

Over Record: 38-41 (48%)

Miami enters tonight’s game having at least clinched a spot in the play-in game but still hoping to play their way into the No. 6 seed in the East. With that, they’ll likely be playing their top players rather than resting them like some other teams across the league. With the 76ers still having an outside chance of securing the No. 2 seed in the East and Joel Embiid looking to close out the MVP race, neither team will be taking this one easy. Still, Miami hasn’t been the same juggernaut of years past. That being said, the Heat have already beaten the 76ers on the road this season and the winner of tonight’s game will take the season series.

Miami slowed the game to a crawl in their earlier win against the 76ers and forced Philly into a slow-paced, defensive affair. They held the 76ers to just 99 points and forced them to turn the ball over 20 times. They would be wise to replicate such a performance tonight. Bam Adebayo was particularly impactful with his defense on Embiid. He picked up a steal and a block while holding Embiid to just 17 shot attempts and seven free throw attempts. While the MVP front-runner still put up 27 points, his damage was mitigated enough to propel Miami to a win.

While their defense on Embiid is certainly important, the Heat’s biggest issue this season has been their inability to score. Considering Miami ranks last with 109.1 PPG for the season, they’ll need their stars to turn up on that end if they want to cover on the road. That starts with Jimmy Butler who has taken things up a notch since the All-Star break. He’s been particularly effective over their last five games, averaging 23 PPG on 63% shooting while dishing out 7.8 APG. Butler struggled in their loss to Philly this year but in their win, he finished with 23 points and was one assist shy of a triple-double.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 and Standing: 5-5 (Third in the East)

ATS Record: 45-33-1 (58%)

Over Record: 41-36-2 (53%)

Philadelphia ensured they would at least be locked into a top-three seed with their win over Boston on Tuesday. Now they find themselves with an outside chance of sneaking into the No. 2 seed with three games remaining. Additionally, star center Joel Embiid will surely be looking to put the finishing touches on what is looking to be his first MVP season. As a result, the 76ers will be inclined to play their starters with a normal workload tonight. That being said, Philly is not completely healthy as Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, and PJ Tucker are all questionable. Nevertheless, the 76ers stand a great chance to cover what is a minuscule home spread against a team they crushed by 23 in early March.

If the 76ers are going to cover tonight they would be wise to continue feeding their MVP favorite, Joel Embiid. Embiid is coming off arguably the best game of his career in their nationally-televised win over the Celtics. The mammoth center scored 52 points of his team’s 103 points. He finished 20/25 from the floor and 12/13 from the free throw line. Additionally, his 13 rebounds led the game and he dished out six assists and swatted two shots. Perhaps his greatest masterpiece of the season, Embiid’s odds have dropped dramatically and he is an overwhelming favorite to win MVP. Still, given how close he’s gotten in the past, the All-NBA center will likely be looking for a repeat performance tonight with his team seeking to jump past the second-place Celtics. Additionally, Embiid may have something to prove going against his former teammate Jimmy Butler.

Final Heat-76ers Prediction & Pick

With both teams still having seeding to play for, I like the 76ers to come out ahead considering Joel Embiid’s play of late. The Heat won’t be able to stop him and thus, the Heat won’t be able to stop them. Hammer the favorites with confidence.

Final Heat-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -2.5 (-108)