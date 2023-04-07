Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Miami Heat (43-37) visit the Washington Wizards (34-46) on Friday night! Action tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Wizards prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Heat-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Heat-Wizards Odds

Miami Heat: -4 (-112)

Washington Wizards: +4 (-108)

Over: 217 (-110)

Under: 217 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Wizards

TV: Bally Sun, NBCS Washington

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 and Standing: 6-4 (Seventh in the East)

ATS Record: 29-48-3 (38%)

Over Record: 39-41 (49%)

Miami travels to Washington following arguably their most impressive win of the season. The Heat crushed the 76ers last night, 129-101. That marked the third consecutive win for Miami who looks to be hitting their stride at the right time. While the second night of a back-to-back can be scary for veteran teams this late into the season, Miami still has something to play for. The Heat sit just a single game back from the sixth-place Nets. Jumping Brooklyn could be critical to their chances for postseason success as Miami would avoid the play-in game entirely. Additionally, the Heat will be looking to win the season series with the Wizards. They notably took two of the first three games back in November.

Miami will be without a number of key players tonight. Because of last night’s game, the Heat will be without Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Kyle Lowry. Consequently, the Heat will need some of their role players to step up tonight if they want to cover as road favorites. That starts with their guard play as both Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, and Victor Oladipo should see additional usage tonight. Vincent has been rock-solid of late, averaging 11.8 PPG and 2.6 threes per game over his last five outings. While he did struggle in last night’s win over Philly, Vincent has still eclipsed 20 points in two of his last four games. With four starters out, look for Vincent to serve as a primary option tonight.

As for Strus, he is listed as questionable tonight but he will likely play considering he leads the team with 78 games played. Strus proved to be a strong role player for Miami this season thanks to his outside shooting. While his 35% from three marked a considerable drop off compared to last year’s 41%, he still nailed 2.5 threes per game. Additionally, his 11.7 PPG marked a career-high. Strus showed the ability to output big offensive performances as he recorded 11 20-point games. One of those came against Washington as he scored 22 points in their overtime loss back in November.

The X-factor for the Heat tonight, Victory Oladpio should be well-rested after receiving a DNP last night. While his playing time and production fluctuated this season, the former All-NBA guard performed well when given an extended run. In 14 games where he eclipsed 30 minutes, Oladipo averaged 14.6 PPG, 4.6 APG, and 1.9 steals per game.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Last 10 and Standing: 2-8 (12th in the East)

ATS Record: 36-40-4 (47%)

Over Record: 40-38-2 (51%)

Washington’s season is all but over as the Wizards are mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. Consequently, the Wizards find themselves losers of four consecutive games and eight of their last 10. That largely correlates with the sitting of their starters as Brad Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Monte Morris, and Kristaps Portzingis remain out tonight. That being said, the absence of those our has allowed their younger players to get an extended run. With a lot of young talent finally getting playing time, the Wizards could easily cover as road underdogs against a Miami team that will be similarly resting players.

Forward Corey Kispert has taken full advantage of an expanded role. Over his last four games, the 2021 first-round pick averaged 20 PPG and 3.8 threes per game while shooting 41% from beyond the arc. Kispert quietly had a strong rookie season and followed it up with an impressive sophomore campaign. For the year, the 6’6″ shooter averaged 10.9 PPG in 28.4 minutes per game. He developed into a premier spot-up shooter, averaging 2.2 threes per game while shooting 42% from beyond the arc. He’s flashed the potential to put up monster numbers thanks to 27 and 29-point outings in consecutive games last week.

The X-factor for Washington tonight is rookie Johnny Davis. After a rough rookie season, Davis has finished strong, averaging 16.5 PPG over his last four games. While he remains inefficient, Davis has at least quelled worries that he is a complete bust. Consequently, look for him to continue to play well tonight as he proves his worth.

Final Heat-Wizards Prediction & Pick

With both teams resting key players, I like the Wizards to keep things close tonight as home underdogs.

Final Heat-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Washington Wizards +4 (-108)