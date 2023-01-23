The Charlotte Hornets (13-34) visit the Utah Jazz (24-25) on Monday night. Action tips off at 9:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Jazz prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Charlotte has won two consecutive games but still sits in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets covered 44% of their games while 53% went over the projected point total. Utah has won two of their last three games and resides in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Jazz covered 55% of their games while 56% went over. This will be the first of two meetings between the teams. Last season the teams split the season series with each team winning their home matchup.

Here are the Hornets-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hornets-Jazz Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +8 (-112)

Utah Jazz: -8 (-108)

Over: 240.5 (-110)

Under: 240.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Jazz

TV: Bally Southeast, ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

Charlotte continues their four-game road trip tonight as they travel to Salt Lake City. Despite being large underdogs, the Hornets have a good chance to cover tonight thanks to their recent offensive success. Charlotte has averaged 117.6 PPG across their last three games and is 2-1 over that span. That includes a big road win in Atlanta where they won despite the absence of LaMelo Ball.

Ball is questionable again tonight and his status is truly up in the air. Regardless of whether or not he is active, Terry Rozier figures to be a major part of Charlotte’s offensive game plan. Rozier has led the team in scoring in each of their last two games and is averaging 21.3 PPG for the season. He is a solid playmaker with 5.3 APG but has been streaky with his efficiency. That being said, Rozier has shot 44% across their last five games and has really been hunting the outside shot with 3.2 made threes per game over that stretch.

Center Mason Plumlee has quietly been on fire over the last two weeks. Across their last five games, Plumlee has averaged 17.2 PPG and 12.6 RPG while shooting 72% from the floor. An underrated playmaker, Plumee has also chipped in three assists per game – a solid mark for a big man. Utah is a middling rebounding team and allows the fourth-most points in the paint. They’ll also be without starting center Kelly Olynyk – setting Plumlee up for another strong night.

Perhaps the biggest X-factor for Charlotte tonight is PJ Washington. The do-it-all forward has been solid of late – averaging 16.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 2.2 STOCKS (steals plus blocks) across their last five games. While he won’t light up the scoreboard, he fills the box score up on a nightly basis and should see a lot of success against a weak Utah defense.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

Despite a double-digit home loss in their most recent outing, the Jazz have a strong chance to cover the spread tonight thanks to their explosive offense. Utah ranks fourth in scoring (117.5 PPG) and will be matched up with Charlotte’s 28th-ranked defense. The Jazz are particularly deadly from beyond the arc where they average the fourth-most threes per game (14.4 3PM/Game).

Offensively, Utah is led by breakout forward Lauri Markkanen. Markkanen finds himself in the midst of a career year where he’s averaged 24.8 PPG and 8.7 RPG. He’s been incredibly efficient, shooting 52% overall and 43% from beyond the arc. The 6’11” sharpshooter has eclipsed 20 points in each of their last 15 games dating back to mid-December and has a great chance to make that 16 tonight against Charlotte’s 28th-ranked defense.

The X-factor for the Jazz tonight is big man Walker Kessler. Famously apart of the Rudy Gobert trade, Kessler has finally begun to receive consistent playing time in recent weeks. With Kelly Olynyk out again tonight, he will likely play a major role yet again. Over his last five games, Kessler averaged 12.6 PPG, 11.8 RPG, and 2.8 BPG despite playing just 28.5 minutes per game. A nightly double-double threat, his shot-blocking could prove crucial tonight against a Charlotte team that ranks seventh in point in the paint.

For as good as Markkanen has been this year, guard Jordan Clarkson is having a career year in his own right. He’s been especially solid over their last five games, averaging 25.4 PPG while shooting 47% from the floor.

Final Hornets-Jazz Prediction & Pick

LaMelo Ball’s status is something to pay attention to but regardless of whether or not he is active, I like the Hornets to keep things close tonight thanks to their frisky play of late.

Final Hornets-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets +8 (-112)