The Charlotte Hornets (21-46) visit the Detroit Pistons (15-51) on Thursday night! Action tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Pistons prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Charlotte has lost three of their last four games and sits in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets covered 45% of their games while 57% went under the projected point total. Detroit has lost nine straight and remains firmly at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The Pistons covered 46% of their games while 52% went over. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the conference foes. Detroit holds a 2-1 advantage thus far although Charlotte took the most recent matchup 117-106.

Here are the Hornets-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hornets-Pistons Odds

Charlotte Hornets: -3.5 (-110)

Detroit Pistons: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Pistons

TV: Bally Southeast, Bally Detroit

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

Charlotte picked up a major upset in their most recent outing as they took down the Knicks in New York. That being said, the Hornets remain near the cellar of the Eastern Conference as they are all but eliminated from playoff contention. Regardless, Charlotte has been frisky of late and has a good chance to cover tonight thanks primarily to an improved defense. The Hornets have allowed just 107 PPG across their last five games – the third-lowest mark in the league over that span. Offensively, Charlotte should have a huge advantage down low tonight considering they rank sixth in interior scoring where as Detroit allows the third-most points in the paint per game. They should have a similar advantage on the glass after outrebounding the Pistons 46-39 in their most recent meetings.

The Hornets have seen a huge uptick in production from Kelly Oubre Jr. following the season-ending injury to LaMelo Ball. Over his last five games, Oubre averaged 23.4 PPG and 7.2 RPG. He can score from all levels of the floor and projects as the No. 1 option again tonight. After a 27-point outing in their win over the Knicks, Oubre should stroll in with a ton of confidence tonight against the Pistons’ 29th-ranked defense.

Alongside Oubre’s production, both Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward have been scoring in bunches of late. Across their last five games, Rozier averaged 21 PPG and 5.0 APG while Hayward as chipped in 17.2 PPG and 5.6 APG. Rozier has the ability to light up the scoreboard in bunches, while Hayward fills up the box score on a nightly basis. Considering the Pistons’ lack of perimeter defense all of the Hornets’ starting guards should be in for a big night tonight.

The X-factor for the Hornets tonight is big man Mark Williams. The first-round pick has gradually improved as the season has gone on and is averaging 11.2 PPG and 9.0 RPG across his last five games. Considering Detroit’s depth on the front line, Williams will play a huge role with his work on the glass and protecting the rim.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Detroit has cemented themselves in the cellar of the Eastern Conference as they are far and away the worst team in the conference. The Pistons have lost nine straight overall and they have won just five games since the turn of the calendar. That being said, Detroit does have two wins over Charlotte this season – both coming against a healthier version of the Hornets. The Pistons’ path to covering tonight comes via a big offensive night from one of their stars. While their defense has actually not been bad over their losing streak, their 106.2 PPG ranks as the second-lowest output in the league over that span.

If the Pistons are going to cover tonight they are going to need a big night from rookie Jaden Ivey. The fifth-overall pick in last summer’s draft has had a solid rookie season, averaging 15.4 PPG and 4.9 APG. He is coming off one of his best games of the season when he dropped 26 points and dished out 12 assists against the Wizards. That marked his second straight double and third in the last five games. Additionally, Ivey has already found success against the Hornets, averaging 18.5 PPG and 5.5 APG in two prior matchups with Charlotte.

The X-factor for the Pistons tonight is big man Marvin Bagley. Bagley has been strong of late, averaging 14.8 PPG and 9.4 RPG across his last five games. With Detroit’s lack of perimeter production, look for them to rely on the big man early and often tonight.

Final Hornets-Pistons Prediction & Pick

Charlotte is playing decent basketball right now where as Detroit is a dumpster fire. Expect their losing streak to reach double-digits after tonight.

Final Hornets-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets -3.5 (-110)