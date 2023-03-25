We’re back with another installment of our NBA odds and pick series, this one coming out West for a late-night matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions. The Utah Jazz (35-38) will try to break into playoff contention as they take on the reeling Sacramento Kings (44-29). Don’t miss this exciting game between two electric lineups! Check out our NBA odds series for our Jazz-Kings prediction and pick.

The Utah Jazz are in 12th-place in the Western Conference, but are only separated by 1.5 games behind the 7-seed Minnesota Timberwolves. Every win counts in a race this tight and with a playoff spot on the line, the Jazz will hope to win these meaningful games down the stretch and cause a shake-up in the standings.

The Sacramento Kings sit comfortably at third place in the West and would like to make a jump at second place by capitalizing on their success at home this season. They’ve been alone at the top of the standings with the Grizzlies and Nuggets and have proved to be a team no one wants to play on the road in the playoffs. They’ll look to continue their success against the Jazz tonight.

Here are the Jazz-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Jazz-Kings Odds

Utah Jazz: +7.5 (-110)

Sacramento Kings: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 237 (-110)

Under: 237 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Kings

TV: Regional Coverage

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

The Jazz find themselves in a peculiar situation as they sit outside of the playoff picture in 12th-place, but only trail the 4th-seeded Clippers by just 3.5 games. It’s a frantic race for the playoffs in the West and the Jazz find themselves right in the mix. They’ve lost their last two consecutive games and couldn’t take care of the Blazers who were on a losing skid. Walker Kessler has been a pleasant surprise to see coming into his own and provides a tremendous boost for them in the defensive paint.

They Jazz are just 13-23 SU as the away team this year, but have managed to cover at 21-15 ATS. Lauri Markkanen continues to be their leader offensively and would need to have another good performance to beat the Kings at home. With 40 points his last time out, he’ll hope that he could see some added scoring from his teammates as they try to pull off the upset.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings are playing some stellar basketball and have been one of the most fun teams to watch in the NBA this year. Domantas Sabonis is enjoying a career-defining year and it’s seen the Kings atop the West for the first time in quite some years. They’ve won four of their last six games and were able to notch a win their last time out against the strong Phoenix Suns. In that game, Sacramento took great care of the ball and only managed four turnovers in the 127-135 victory. Kevin Huerter led the way with 29 points as the Kings shot 33% from three.

The Kings have been a solid home team at 22-15 this season and continue to sell out their attendance numbers each time out. Their crowd has been a huge boost all year and lighting the stadium beam has become a newfound tradition. To win this game, the Kings will just have to play like themselves on offense and let Sabonis lead the way down low. If they can get to running in transition, they’ll have a great chance to cover this wide spread.

Final Jazz-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Jazz should be highly motivated to win these games as the season closes. However, they’ll be too overmatched by the talent of Sacramento in this one. The Kings play too fast and have too much confidence at home. They’ll have the much bigger chance of catching fire from the field and don’t tend to look back once they’re out to a lead. Let’s take the Kings to notch another convincing win at home.

Final Jazz-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -7.5 (-110)