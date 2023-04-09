Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Los Angeles Lakers will end their regular season against the Utah Jazz, with the sixth seed still in play. We’re in the house that Kobe built, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Jazz-Lakers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Jazz defeated the Denver Nuggets 118-114 in a game where pretty much everyone (including the Nuggets) had none of their main starters available. Significantly, Ochai Agbaji produced a career-high 28 points. Also, Luka Samanie added 23 points, while Kris Dunn had 19 points. Simone Fantecchio delivered 15 points off the bench. Likewise, the Jazz won the battle of the boards, winning rebounds 59-41. The Jazz also had nine steals.

The Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns 121-107. Inevitably, the Suns rested all their starters as they have already clinched the fourth seed and will start the playoffs with a homecourt advantage in the first round. The medical team cleared D’Angelo Russell to play and helped the Lakers with 24 points. Also, Austin Reaves added 22 points, while LeBron James had 16. Anthony Davis added 14 points and 21 rebounds. Meanwhile, Malik Beasley produced 21 points off the bench. The Lakers shot 48.9 percent from the field, including 50 percent from the triples. Additionally, the Lakers won the battle of the boards, winning rebounds 54-47. The Lakers won despite committing 15 turnovers.

The Jazz come into this game with a record of 37-44. Likewise, they are 2-8 over the previous 10 games. The Jazz are 14-26 on the road. Meanwhile, the Lakers come into this game with a record of 42-39. The Lakers are getting hot at the right time, going 8-2 over 10 games. Also, the Lakers are 22-18 at home.

The Jazz have won two of the three games this season. Substantially, the Jazz won the only game the teams played in Los Angeles.

Here are the Jazz-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Jazz-Lakers Odds

Utah Jazz: +16.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers: -16.5 (-110)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Lakers

TV: ESPN< Spectrum Sportsnet, NBA

Stream: NBA

Time: 3:40 PM ET/12:40 PM PT

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

The Jazz had high hopes earlier in the season. Initially, it looked like they might make the playoffs. The Jazz traded three of their best players before the season began. Yes, they actively competed with everyone and were in the top six spots for the majority of the season. But eventually, injuries took its toll on the Jazz. Unfortunately, the Jazz do not have the depth to overcome them.

Lauri Markkanen did not play on Saturday. Significantly, he leads the Jazz with 25.6 points per game. Jordan Clarkson also missed the game. Ultimately, he had 20.8 points per game. The Jazz have also seen injuries to Collin Sexton and Kelly Olynyk, with both missing time. Moreover, Sexton averages 14.3 points, and Olynyk averages 12.3 points per game.

The Jazz are 18th in field goal shooting percentage, 15th in free throw shooting percentage, and 15th from the triples. Meanwhile, the Jazz are seventh in rebounds, 28th in turnovers, and seventh in blocked shots.

The Jazz will cover the spread if their reserves can find the will to compete with the Lakers. Therefore, they must force turnovers.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers are quietly the hottest team heading into the playoffs. Thus, it is no coincidence it is happening with the power of their full team back as the Lakers look to stay hot as they end their regular season.

James averages 28.8 points per game. Therefore, he is still the threat he has always been and continues to carry the Lakers while also trusting other players to hit their shots. Davis averages 26.1 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. Somehow, the big man keeps on delivering and is a monster on the boards. Russell averages 17.4 points per game. Moreover, he has contributed in great spurts since the Lakers brought him back. Reaves and Beasley have been great contribution pieces for the Lakers. Ultimately, Reaves averages 13 points while Beasley averages 12.7 points per game. Dennis Schroeder did not play on Friday but is another great option. Significantly, the Lakers have so much depth since the trade deadline.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can build a significant lead early. Then, they must avoid turning the ball over.

Final Jazz-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are the hottest team in the NBA right now, and looking to keep to bringing the heat. Therefore, expect the Lakers to answer the call and throughouly blow out a depleted Jazz team. The Lakers blow out the Jazz and do not look back.

Final Jazz-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: -16.5 (-110)