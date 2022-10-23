The Utah Jazz take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Jazz-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The Utah Jazz were supposed to be a bad team this season, but so far, they’re 2-0 with wins over teams expected to make the playoffs and win at least one playoff series. The Denver Nuggets have a healthier team this season, and the Minnesota Timberwolves added Rudy Gobert in the offseason. Neither the Nuggets nor the T-Wolves are supposed to merely make the playoffs; they’re supposed to make a run in the West, at least to the second round.

The Jazz handled both of them.

Utah crushed Denver with superior hustle and hard work at both ends of the floor. The Jazz blew the Nuggets out of the water in the first half and cruised to victory in their season opener in Salt Lake City. The Jazz then went to Minnesota and beat the Timberwolves in overtime after blowing a seven-point lead in the final two minutes of regulation. How are the Jazz doing this? Jordan Clarkson and Kelly Olynyk are on fire from 3-point range. They combined to hit 12 of 18 triples in the win over the Wolves. Utah made 20 threes for the game and shot 40 percent from the arc. That will play. Utah also forced 20 Minnesota turnovers and finished plus-seven in turnover differential. This Jazz team is hungry to prove the critics wrong, and that hunger — combined with strong perimeter shooting — makes this team difficult to play against, at least in the early part of the season.

The New Orleans Pelicans have started the season well, looking like a clear playoff team in the West. The Pels might still need to develop their bench, but their starting five is a strong unit, with Zion Williamson now healthier and being able to play 31 minutes, as he did on Friday in a win over the Charlotte Hornets. Zion with Brandon Ingram, defensive stopper Herb Jones, big man Jonas Valanciunas, and guard C.J. McCollum forms a quality starting five with both offensive and defensive chops and a genuine inside-outside balance. The Pelicans hammered the Brooklyn Nets before taking care of the Hornets. They are playing their home opener on Sunday evening and should have a roaring crowd on hand for this game in New Orleans.

Here are the Jazz-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Jazz-Pelicans Odds

Utah Jazz: +8.5 (-110)

New Orleans Pelicans: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

The Jazz are tenacious. They are competing vigorously for new head coach Will Hardy. There is energy and purpose to what the Jazz do. Mike Conley provides the floor leadership this team needs. He gets the ball into the hands of very capable catch-and-shoot bombers who are making shots. Sounds simple, right? The Jazz are not a leading West contender, but they’re going to be much more of a headache than many realized or expected.

They’re getting eight and a half points against a promising but hardly proven Pelicans team which could play with some anxiety in its home opener.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

It’s clear that the Pelicans have a chance to be good — not elite, at least not this season, but certainly better than they were last season. Their playoff run certainly increased expectations, and that was without Zion Williamson playing. Now Zion is getting close to 30 minutes per game. If he can physically hold up, that’s 30 minutes other players don’t have to play. The Pels’ bench got a lot of work against the Hornets on Friday, with five players getting at least 11 minutes off the pine. Only one starter — Brandon Ingram (37) — played more than 32 minutes. Guys should be fresh for this game, while Utah was extended to overtime by the Timberwolves. This game sets up well for New Orleans.

Final Jazz-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Pelicans should win outright, but the Jazz’s 3-point shooting will keep the game close. The Pelicans have potential, but we shouldn’t expect them to light up every non-title-contending team they play.

Final Jazz-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Jazz +8.5