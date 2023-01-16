The Utah Jazz (22-24) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-22) on Monday afternoon. Action tips off at 4:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Timberwolves prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Utah has won two of its last three games but still sits in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Jazz covered 54% of their games while 58% went over the projected point total. Minnesota has won two in a row and holds the No. 7 seed in the West. The Timberwolves covered 43% of their games while 52% went under. This will be the third of four meetings between the two teams. They split the first two matchups, with the away team winning each affair.

Here are the Jazz-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Jazz-Timberwolves Odds

Utah Jazz: +2 (-106)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -2 (-114)

Over: 235.5 (-112)

Under: 235.5 (-108)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Timberwolves

TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain, Bally North

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

Utah looked like they were spiraling into the lottery before rattling off back-to-back wins over Cleveland and Orlando. Although they most recently lost to Philadelphia, their strong play indicates this is a team far from giving up on the season. That’s for good reason as the Jazz have a solid team who is more than capable of covering against a team they’ve already beaten by six on the road this season. Utah’s primary path to covering comes from their elite offense. The Jazz rank third in scoring (117.4 PPG) and fourth in threes per game (14.3 3PM/Game). They’re a strong rebounding team as well, ranking eighth in rebounds per game (52.8 RPG).

Star Lauri Markkanen missed their last game and is listed as questionable today. Regardless of whether or not he is available, Jordan Clarkson will play a major role in a potential Jazz cover. With Markkanen out on Saturday, Clarkson had arguably his best game of the season. The veteran scored 38 points on 16/29 shooting. He secured nine rebounds and dished out five assists as well. Clarkson has had a strong season overall but has performed especially well against the Timberwolves. He scored 29 and then 21 points against Minnesota. His success without Markkanen and against Minnesota should give Wolves backers a ton of confidence heading into today’s matchup.

All eyes will be on the big man matchup tonight as Rudy Gobert will take on his former team for the third time. From Utah’s point of view, their rookie Walker Kessler has provided essentially the same production Gobert gave them. Kessler’s playing time has fluctuated, but he is coming off one of his best games of the season. Despite a matchup with Philly’s Joel Embiid, Kessler scored 15 points, secured 12 rebounds, and blocked two shots.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota has finally begun to live up to their lofty preseason expectations despite star Karl-Anthony Towns remaining out of the lineup. The Timberwolves lifted themselves back into playoff contention thanks to a strong offense and dominance in the paint. Minnesota may rank just 12th in scoring (114.8 PPG) but they shoot the third-highest percentage in the NBA (49.4%). That is largely thanks to their dominance in the paint as they rank sixth in points in the paint (54.8 PPG) while holding opponents to the seventh-fewest points in the paint (47.8 PPG).

Offensively, the Timberwolves rely first and foremost on budding star Anthony Edwards. While Edwards didn’t take the leap some expected him to in his third season, he has quietly turned into one of the Western Conference’s best all-around players. Since Towns went out on November 28th, Edwards has averaged 24.9 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 5.0 APG. He’s been a menace defensively as well, averaging 2.7 STOCKS (steals plus blocks) per game. Edwards has done this while maintaining a 46% field goal percentage and 37% three-point percentage. Although he is questionable, Edwards has yet to miss a game this season.

For as good as Edwards has been, point guard D’Angelo Russell has been just as critical to their success without Towns. Since the big man went out, Russell averaged 19.7 PPG and 5.8 APG. He’s been highly efficient as well, averaging just 2.6 turnovers per game while shooting 49% from the field. Perhaps his most valuable trait for Minnesota’s purposes is his outside shooting. Russell shot 40% from three over his last 20 games. His 2.7 made threes per game over that span could prove especially critical considering Utah allows the fewest made threes per game (11 Opp. 3PM/Game).

Final Jazz-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

With Markkanen banged up, I like the Timberwolves to defend their home court and cover against the struggling Jazz.

Final Jazz-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -2 (-114)