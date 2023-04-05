Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The Sacramento Kings (48-31) head out on the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks (37-42). Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET this Wednesday, April 5th. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Mavericks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Sacramento is looking to build off their blowout win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night as they take on the struggling Dallas squad. One way to beat your opponent is to just outscore them in every quarter, which is something that the Kings might have to do against one of the highest-scoring duos in the league with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Dallas just hasn’t gelled since they made the trade for Irving. Many Mavs fans hoped that Kyrie would help them take the team over the top and contend for a title, but that is the complete opposite of what they are doing. They have been able to put up numbers to compete with the best, but their lack of defense has been their Achilles heel and has had them plummet in the conference. They need a big win here against the Kings if they want to get that last and final play-in spot.

Here are the Kings-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Kings-Mavericks Odds

Sacramento Kings: +6.5 (-106)

Dallas Mavericks: -6.5 (-114)

Over: 241.5 (-108)

Under: 241.5 (-112)

How To Watch Kings vs. Mavericks

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings continue to surprise everyone this season. They have locked in the no. 3 seed in the Western Conference but are still gunning for the no. 2 seed if Memphis falters in their last three games heading into the playoffs. The Kings top the league in points per game with 121.4 points per game, but are 26th in points allowed per game with 118.1.

Sacramento often has to go score for score with their opponents to get the job and it will most likely be no different against the Mavs duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Luckily for the Kings, they are 6th in the league in covering the spread with a 44-34-3 record (56.4%) and are 12-7 (63.2%) as a road underdog against the spread, putting them in a prime position to cover.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Mavericks are slumping at the wrong time heading into this pivotal matchup against the Kings. Even in a close loss against the Atlanta Hawks, they were still able to put up 130 points. The duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have been balling out, combining for 59.5 points per game.

The drawback for the Mavericks is that their defense has been absolutely putrid since they are allowing 113.8 points per game and 125.7 points over their last three games. The Kings aren’t the team that they want to go score for score with, and so they will need some defensive help to slow down the offensive onslaught. If the Mavericks are able to get some defensive stops they are a legitimate chance of getting it done Wednesday night.

Final Kings-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an exciting high-scoring game between these two teams gunning for a championship. It’s hard for me to lay these kind of points against a team like the Kings that can compete with the best of them. Give me the Kings with the points in a closely contested high scoring affair.

Final Kings-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings +6.5 (-106)