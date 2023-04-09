Two of the top teams in the Western Conference will clash for one last time as the 2023 NBA Regular Season comes to a close. The Sacramento Kings (48-33) will make the road trip to take on the Denver Nuggets (52-29). Check out our NBA odds series for our Kings-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings have clinched the Pacific Division and will head into the NBA Playoffs as the 3-seed in the West. They’ll be looking down the barrel of a matchup with either the Clippers or Warriors in the first round, depending how their games go today. These last few games haven’t meant much to the Kings as they’ve gone 1-3 in their last four. They’ll be playing their starting unit in this one as they try to prove a point against the Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets have locked up the top seed in the West and will await to see results in the coming week for who they will face in the first round of the playoffs. Any way you slice it, the Nuggets will be big favorites to advance to the conference championship and should look to play this game conservatively as they regroup before the playoffs. They’ll have plenty of time to rest so look for the Nuggets to hit the cruise control button in this game.

Here are the Kings-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Kings-Nuggets Odds

Sacramento Kings: -5 (-114)

Denver Nuggets: +5 (-106)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Nuggets

TV: Altitude Sports, Regional Coverage

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings are looking to be a sneaky team heading into the playoffs and will pose a huge obstacle for any team trying to beat them at home. They have a great vibe going in their locker room and have made it a tradition to “Light the Beam” following their wins. This kind of energy is crucial for any team hoping to make a run in the playoffs and will serve them well moving forward. They’ve got a short injury report heading into this one, indicating they will play their starters to grab this statement win against the Nuggets.

The Kings can win this game if they catch the Nuggets off-guard. This game doesn’t mean as much to the Nuggets, so it’ll be important for the Kings to take the opportunities for easy buckets when they come and capitalize on them. If they can make their open looks and play their style of basketball, they should easily come away with the win as road favorites.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Nuggets are sitting pretty at the top of the West and will have a favorable matchup in the first round of the playoffs. Their entire starting lineup and some of their bench is listed as ‘questionable’ ahead of this one, including Nikola Jokic. This game doesn’t have any meaning in the standings, so the Nuggets should look to chalk this one up and rest their starters. Their bench is deep enough for them to hang in this game, but if their starters get downgraded to ‘out’ before this contest, expect this spread to take a huge leap in the opposite direction.

The Nuggets will have a chance to contend in this game if they decide to play some of their starters. Their season series is tied 1-1 with the Nuggets being the slightly better team between the two. If they happen to meet each other in the playoffs, this game could be a good indication of how well they’ll matchup. Still, Denver will need at least one key player to suit up for them to keep up with the Kings.

Final Kings-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

This game doesn’t have any major implications other than bragging rights on the season series and momentum heading into the playoffs. While the edge would be given to the Nuggets in a playoff scenario, let’s go with the Kings to get this win on the road as they boost themselves before the playoffs.

Final Kings-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -5 (-114)