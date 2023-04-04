For the first time in 16 years, the Sacramento Kings are heading to the playoffs! The Pelicans are aiming for back-to-back appearances for the first time since the days of Byron Scott in ’08 and ’09. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Pelicans prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Sacramento Kings (47-31) come in 6-4 in their last ten games but enter off a 142-134 overtime loss at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs. After taking the first three games of the series from the Spurs, the Kings had to overcome a first-half deficit to force overtime, but could not prevail. The New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) are 7-3 in their last ten games and come into tonight winners of two straight games. A strong fourth quarter gave them the win over the Clippers to sweet the season series.

Here are the Kings-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Kings-Pelicans Odds

Sacramento Kings: +4 (-110)

New Orleans Pelicans: -4 (-110)

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Pelicans

TV: NBCSports CA, Bally NO

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings have all but locked up the third seed in the Western Conference. With just four games left to play, they sit four games ahead of the Suns, and two games back of the Grizzlies. So right now, rest and keeping healthy is at the forefront of the Kings’ plans. Regardless, they are aiming to win their division for the first time in 20 years and tonight can clinch that for them. The Kings are the top-scoring team in the NBA this year, averaging 121.4 points per game, a full three points per game more than second place. They also are shooting well, hitting 49.7% from the field, which is good for second in the NBA.

They are led on offense by De’Aaron Fox, who has 25.2 points per game, good for 13th in the NBA. He is coming off a 28-point performance against the Spurs, bouncing back from two below-average performances in a row against Portland. The shooting percentage has still been good though, with six of his last eight games at or over 50% from the field.

Behind him is Domantas Sabonis and his 19.2 points per game, combined with his 12.4 rebounds per game. Sabonis has been solid recently. He is over 20 points in four of his last six games, and over 10 rebounds in four of his last six as well. Sabonis has been a double-double machine this year with 53 double-doubles in 76 games played.

The defensive play has not fully caught up to the offense yet. The Kings rank 8th in the NBA in point differential per game at 3 points per game. While this is a solid number, it still trails the other top-scoring team, Boston, by a wide margin. The Kings give up the 26th most points in the NBA, so winning for them is almost strictly predicated on scoring.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans have been scoring at a better clip than average recently. Their season-long average is 114.3 points per game. Recently, they have eclipsed that marker in six of their last eight games. At that time, the team is 7-1, and looking great. One of the Pelicans’ leading scorers, CJ McCollum, has been up and down as of late, especially from three. His season average is 20.8 points, which is good for 35th in the NBA, but he has only scored over 20 points in three of his last eight games. Those have coincided with his best three-point percentages of his recent games as well. If McCollum can be over 50%, then he should be over his season average and lead the team in scoring again.

Joining McCollum has been Brandon Ingram. Ingram has been hot as of late. In his last ten games, Ingram is averaging 29.5 points per game, including a 36 points outing in his last game against the Clippers. On top of that, Ingram has eight assists per game in his last ten and is truly leading this offense. The Pelicans will still be without Zion Williamson. When the Pelicans get him back, if he is near full strength, they will be a team to be feared in the Western Conference.

Final Kings-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Pelicans have far more to play for in this match-up than the Kings. Seeding could be a big deal in the Western Conference play-in tournament, and New Orleans will want to be in a prime position. Sacramento will win their division, if not tonight, soon. They do not need to worry about that tonight but need to make sure they are rested and healthy for the playoffs. The Pelicans have covered seven of their last eight games, and that trend continues tonight.

Final Kings-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Pelicans -4 (-110)