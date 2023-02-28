The Sacramento Kings are in Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Thunder prediction and pick.

There aren’t many teams in the NBA right now that are more fun to watch than this Kings team. Against all odds, this team has shifted momentum and has turned themselves into contenders in the Western Conference. At (35-25), the Kings own the 3-seed in the West and are currently on a three-game win streak as well. They took down this same OKC squad last time out 124-115 and are the favorite once again.

As for the Thunder, they are slowly turning in the right direction as well. At (28-32) OKC is playing far better than anyone predicted. These two teams might be the most improved teams in the West compared to last season. Shai Gilgious-Alexander has become one of the top guards in the NBA and there is a lot to look forward to with this young Thunder squad. They are currently the 13th seed in the West but are only one game out of the 10th seed. Anything can happen over this next month and a half.

Here are the Kings-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Kings-Thunder Odds

Sacramento Kings: -3 (-112)

Oklahoma City Thunder: +3 (-108)

Over: 235 (-108)

Under: 235 (-112)

How To Watch Kings vs. Thunder

TV: NBC Sports California, Ball Sports Oklahoma

Stream: NBA League Pass, fuboTV

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

De’Arron Fox is questionable for tonight’s game with soreness in his left wrist. A lot will be determined if he plays or not, however, the Kings have proven to have a game plan in mind if he doesn’t suit up. Malik Monk is playing very well right now and is fresh off a 45-point game in the huge win over the Los Angeles Clippers last Friday night. Monk and Fox are a very good backcourt, but if Fox is out then Davion Mitchell or Terence Davis will step up if needed.

Luckily for the Kings, the Thunder have a good amount of players out for this contest. If the Kings continue to play their style of fast-paced offense, then they should cover this spread on the road. The Kings are the only team in the NBA that average north of 120 points per game currently at 120.7. OKC is third, however, at 117.8. Sac Town must show up and score over 120 again if they want to win.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Without Shai last game, the Thunder managed to stay close but ultimately lost by nine. He will be out once again so it’s going to take another group effort to try and steal a win at home against a really good team. Isaiah Joe scored 24 points while draining four threes in the game. Josh Giddey and Luguentz Dort scored 18 each and Jalen Williams scored 15. Those four will need to have another huge game if they want to cover this spread at home.

Despite not having much success this season, OKC continues to be one of the best teams in the NBA at covering a spread. They enter as the underdog more often than not, yet keep games close with their young and fresh talent. It’s not easy to hang around a very good conference. Yet, the Thunder prove most teams wrong by scoring at will. OKC is (35-22-3) ATS this year and Sacramento is (33-26-1).

Final Kings-Thunder Prediction & Pick

Without SGA tonight, it seems like the Thunder will be out-dueled once again. Take the Kings as well as the over.

Final Kings-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Kings -3 (-112); Over 235 (-108)