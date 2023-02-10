The New York Knicks will travel to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a Friday night NBA matchup at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Knicks-76ers prediction and pick, laid out below.

New York has gone 30-26, seventh place in the Eastern Conference, in year three under Tom Thibodeau, who guided the team to the playoffs in his first season. The Knicks are currently on a two-game winning streak, which immediately followed a rough stretch where the team lost three out of four.

Philadelphia has surged to a 34-19 record, winning nine of their last 12 games. Still, Philadelphia is in third place in a strong Eastern Conference. Head coach Doc Rivers has his team primed for yet another playoff appearance, which he has done each of his first two seasons with Philadelphia.

Here are the Knicks-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Knicks-76ers Odds

New York Knicks: +6.5 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. 76ers

TV: MSG Network, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

Julius Randle leads the team with 24.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game, the lone Knick putting up a double-double. Randle has shot 45.8 percent from the field, also taking the most shots per game on the team. Jalen Brunson, the team’s big free agent pickup this offseason after missing out on Donovan Mitchell, has scored 23.2 points while dishing out 6.2 assists per game, which leads the team. The combo of Randle and Brunson has proven to be a solid option.

New York does not dish the ball overly well, ranking 28th in assists. The good news for New York is their main scorers work at creating their own shots. RJ Barrett, the former third overall pick out of Duke, has averaged 20.1 points per game on 43.1 percent shooting. Barrett’s three-point shooting has suffered this season, but raising that number closer to his career average will likely increase his scoring output. Immanuel Quickley, coming mostly off the bench in his 55 appearances, has averaged 12.6 points per game.

New York ranks third in the league with 47.1 rebounds per game, while Philadelphia is allowing just 42.2 per game. New York’s offense is pretty average, ranking 17th with 114.2 points per game. The defense has been great lately, ranking 11th by allowing 112.4 points per game.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Joel Embiid has dominated as the healthiest 76er star, leading the team with 33.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Embiid also leads the team with 1.6 blocks per game. James Harden has averaged 21.1 points and 10.9 assists per game in 37 games, the second 76er averaging a double-double. The team’s third-leading scorer, Tyrese Maxey, is averaging 19.7 points and 3.6 assists per game. Tobias Harris is at 15.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, playing second fiddle to Embiid while the injuries mounted.

Now, the 76ers have a legit three-man threat, with Harris taking a bit of a reduced offensive role. De’Anthony Melton has dominated on the defensive end, leading the team with 1.8 steals per game. Philadelphia ranks eighth, averaging 8.0 steals per game. New York ranks fourth in lowest turnovers this season.

Philadelphia has averaged 114.3 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league. Defense has been the story for the team, holding opponents to 110.8 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

Final Knicks-76ers Prediction & Pick

New York swung and missed at the trade deadline, setting up a disappointing second half.

Final Knicks-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia -6.5 (-110), under 223 (-110)