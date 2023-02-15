The New York Knicks will travel to take on the Atlanta Hawks in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the State Farm Arena. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Knicks-Hawks prediction and pick, laid out below.

New York has gone 32-27, seventh place in the Eastern Conference, in year three under Tom Thibodeau, who guided the team to the playoffs in his first season. The Knicks are currently on a two-game winning streak and have won four of their last five games.

Atlanta’s up-and-down season has culminated in a 29-29 record, eighth place in the Eastern Conference. A rough December can be pointed to as an underwhelming record. Atlanta has lost three of their last five games to drop their record back to .500.

Here are the Knicks-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Knicks-Hawks Odds

New York Knicks: +3 (-108)

Atlanta Hawks: -3 (-112)

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Hawks

TV: MSG Network, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:40 PM ET/ 4:40 PM PT

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

Julius Randle leads the team with 24.7 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, the lone Knick putting up a double-double. Randle has shot 46.0 percent from the field, also taking the most shots per game on the team. Jalen Brunson, the team’s big free agent pickup this offseason after missing out on Donovan Mitchell, has scored 23.9 points while dishing out 6.2 assists per game, which leads the team. Brunson has been incredible of late. The combo of Randle and Brunson has proven to be a solid option.

New York does not dish the ball overly well, ranking 28th in assists. The good news for New York is their main scorers work at creating their own shots. RJ Barrett, the former third overall pick out of Duke, has averaged 19.8 points per game on 42.9 percent shooting. Newest Knick Josh Hart has been great in his two games with his new team, averaging 19.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Hart and Immanuel Quickley combine to form a lethal bench duo, with Quickley averaging 12.6 points per game.

New York ranks third in the league with 46.8 rebounds per game, while Atlanta is in the bottom five of opposing rebounds. New York’s offense is pretty average, ranking 15th with 114.4 points per game. The defense has been great lately, ranking 12th by allowing 112.5 points per game.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Trae Young leads the team with 26.9 points and 10.2 assists per game, one of two Hawks to average a double-double. Dejounte Murray is second with 21.0 points and 6.1 assists per game and leads the team with an impressive 1.6 steals per game. Big man Clint Capela is the second Hawks player averaging a double-double, with 12.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. Atlanta has averaged 43.9 rebounds per game, which is 11th in the league, but the Knicks are middle of the pack in opposing rebounding. John Collins is averaging 13.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Collins has shot 51.0 percent from the field. Bogdan Bogdanovic has averaged 14.8 points per game, shooting 38.3 percent from behind the three-point line. DeAndre Hunter ranks third on the team with 15.8 points per game, shooting 45.6 percent from the field.

Atlanta has been great at limiting their turnovers, ranking fourth in the league with just 12.9 turnovers per game. The Hawks’ offense has been great, ranking eighth with 116.7 points per game. Defense has been a bit of an issue for the Hawks, ranking 21st in the league by allowing 116.7 points.

Final Knicks-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Knicks seem energized and ready to make a run toward the top half of the standings.

Final Knicks-Hawks Prediction & Pick: New York +3 (-108), over 233.5 (-110)