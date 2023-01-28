It is the battle of the boroughs as the New York Knicks face off with the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. We are here to share our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Nets prediction and pick along with how to watch the game.

The Knicks are coming off a thrilling 120-117 overtime victory. Significantly, Julius Randle led the way with 37 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Brunson added 29 points and seven assists. Likewise, RJ Barrett had 19 points. Immanuel Quickly contributed off the bench with 17 points. Additionally, Jericho Sims pulled 14 rebounds. The Knicks shot 45.8 percent from the field. Also, the Knicks forced 13 turnovers.

The Nets are coming off an embarrassing 130-122 home loss to the lowly Detroit Pistons. Ultimately, Kyrie Irving had 40 points. Nic Claxton added 27 points and 13 rebounds. Surprisingly, Edmond Sumner came off the bench to score 24 points. But no one else scored in double figures. Moreover, the Nets shot 45.7 percent from the floor and allowed the Pistons to shoot 50.5. The Nets also lost the battle of the boards 48-40. Also, they committed 16 turnovers.

The Knicks enter this game with a record of 27-23. Likewise, they are 15-10 on the road. The Knicks are 5-5 over their previous 10 games. Meanwhile, the Nets come into this showdown with a record of 29-19. The Nets are 13-8 at the Barclays Center. However, they are 4-6 over their past 10 games.

The Nets are 8-2 over the lastr 10 games against the Knicks. Significantly, the two faced off on November 9, 2022, with the Nets prevailing 112-85.

Here are the Knicks-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Knicks-Nets Odds

New York Knicks: +1.5 (-106)

Brooklyn Nets: -1.5 (-114)

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Nets

TV: ABC

Stream: NBA

Time: 5:40 PM ET/2:40 PM PT

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks are an enigma. Sometimes, they look like an amazing team that could play with the best teams in the league. But then there are days when they lay an egg and leave New Yorkers wondering what is going on. Ultimately, their past two wins were against contending teams in the Eastern Conference. But they also lost twice to the Toronto Raptors and fumbled a game away at home against the Washington Wizards.

Randle, Brunson, and Barrett provide a 3-headed monster that is tough to stop. Therefore, it is essential for these three to continue their roll for the Knicks to have a chance at success. Randle averages 24.8 points per game with 10.9 rebounds. Meanwhile, Brunson averages 22.4 points per game with 6.3 assists. Barrett averages 20.2 points per game. Unfortunately, the Knicks continue to struggle offensively despite them.

The Knicks rank 24th in field goal shooting percentage and 11th in 3-point shooting percentage. Consequently, their inconsistency has cost them many games. The Knicks also rank 22nd in free throw shooting percentage. However, they are beasts on the boards. The Knicks rank third in the association in rebounds. Also, they handle the rock well, ranking third in turnovers. But the Knickerbockers could stand to play more defense. Unfortunately, they rank 23rd in blocked shots. New York has not handled the pressure well on the defensive end and must improve to have a chance.

The Knicks could cover the spread if their 3-headed monster all excel. Moreover, they must stop Irving from killing them with numerous buckets.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Kevin Durant continues to recover from a sprained right knee. Unfortunately, it has hindered the Nets. Brooklyn is 3-6 without Durant this season. Thus, they are falling fast, and it might hurt their chances over time. Irving has powered these Nets through with 27.2 points per game. Additionally, Claxton is having a good season with 13.2 points per game and 8.8 rebounds. Claxton is also the best shooter in the NBA, with 74.3 percent.

The Nets are the best shooting team in the association. Moreover, they rank second in the league in 3-point shooting. The Nets are also 13th at the charity stripe. However, they struggle on the boards. The Nets rank 29th in rebounds. Conversely, they handle the ball well, ranking fifth in turnovers. The Nets are also the best team in the NBA in blocked shots.

The Nets could cover the spread if they prevent the “big 3” from damaging them. Additionally, they must do the little things like rebound, possess the ball, and block shots.

Final Knicks-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Nets blew the Knicks out in the opener. However, Durant is still out and the Nets are losing games at home to bad teams. Expect the Knicks to shock the Nets here, and continue their roll.

Final Knicks-Nets Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks: +1.5 (-106)