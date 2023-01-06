By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The New York Knicks (21-18) visit the Toronto Raptors (16-22) on Friday night. Action tips off at ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Raptors prediction.

New York has won three consecutive games to bump them into sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks have covered 54% of their games while 50% have gone over the projected point total. Toronto has lost four of their last five and dropped to 12th in the East. The Raptors have covered 47% of their games while 53% have gone over. This will be the second of four meetings between the teams. The Raptors took the opener in New York 113-106.

Here are the Knicks-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Knicks-Raptors Odds

New York Knicks: +3.5 (-110)

Toronto Raptors: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 217 (-110)

Under: 217 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Raptors

TV: MSG, Sportsnet

Stream: NBA League Pass, SN Now

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

The Knicks have a great chance to cover the spread tonight thanks to their all-around play of late. They’ve rebounded from a five-game losing streak to win three straight. Their defense has been particularly impressive as they’ve held two of their last three opponents under 90 points. They’ve been solid in all facets of the game this season, ranking 15th in scoring, 11th in points allowed, and fifth in rebound differential. New York has a number of impact players led by their dynamic duo of Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson.

Julius Randle finds himself in the midst of a bounce-back campaign after a rough 2021-22 season. This year, Randle is averaging 24.2 PPG, 10 RPG, and 3.8 APG. He’s been efficient as well, shooting 46% from the floor. Although he isn’t especially efficient from deep (34%), his 2.6 made threes per game marks a career-high for the versatile big man. Despite his team’s lack of success in their previous meeting with Toronto, Randle had a great showing. He scored 30 points (13-17 shooting) and pulled down 13 rebounds in the loss. His uptick in rebound has been an ongoing trend, especially lately. Randle has averaged 14 RPG across his last five outings – setting him up for a big night against a Toronto team in the bottom half of the league in rebounding.

While Randle has been the figurehead for the team’s success, the play of point guard Jalen Brunson is really what gives New York a great chance to cover tonight. Brunson has been stellar all season long – averaging 20.8 PPG and 6.5 APG. While he did score just seven points (3-14 shooting) in their previous meeting against Toronto, he still made an impact on the game thanks to his 12 assists. Brunson has had few offensive lapses since the last Raptors game and is coming off a career night. In their most recent win over the Spurs, he scored a career-high 38 points (17-27 shooting) while also chipping in seven rebounds and six assists. Look for him to bounce back after a poor prior showing against the Raptors.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

While they’ve struggled in recent games, the Raptors remain one of the most feared teams in the NBA thanks to their suffocating defense. Toronto ranks 10th in the league in points allowed as they give up just 111.3 PPG. They do an excellent job limiting second-chance opportunities and forcing turnovers. The Raptors force 16.4 turnovers per game – the most in the league. Despite New York averaging the fourth-fewest turnovers per game, they coughed the ball up 16 times in their loss to the Raptors a few weeks back. Toronto has already proven its ability to disrupt New York’s offense on the road, and will now get a chance to do so in the friendly confines of Scotiabank Arena.

Pascal Siakam had a career night in their prior meeting with New York – something he’ll look to replicate tonight. He scored a career-high 52 points in the win, shooting 17-25 and nailing 16-18 free throws. Siakam narrowly missed out on a triple-double as well, contributing nine rebounds and seven assists. While he can’t be expected to drop 50 again, his prior success against New York bodes well for their chances tonight.

Perhaps the biggest X-factor tonight is point guard Fred VanVleet. VanVleet is a talented offensive guard who averages 18.5 PPG and 6.2 APG. He’s struggled with efficiency this season (37% from the floor) and is inconsistent on a night-to-night basis. He did score 28 points and nail four three-pointers in their last meeting with New York – perhaps giving backers confidence he will produce again tonight.

Final Knicks-Raptors Prediction & Pick

It took a Siakam 52-point game for Toronto to come out on top the last time these teams met but they still only won by seven. Assuming he doesn’t replicate that performance, I like the Knicks to keep things tight tonight.

Final Knicks-Raptors Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks +3.5 (-110)