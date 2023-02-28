The Los Angeles Lakers (29-32) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (36-23) on Tuesday night! Action tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Grizzlies prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Los Angeles has won three straight but remains in 12th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers covered 48% of their games while 51% went over the projected point total. Memphis has won two of three to affirm their spot in second place in the West. The Grizzlies covered 47% of their games while 56% went under. This will be the second of three meetings between the conference foes. Los Angeles took the opener by one back in January.

Here are the Lakers-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Lakers-Grizzlies Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +9 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: -9 (-110)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

TV: TNT, Spectrum SN, Bally Southeast

Stream: TNT Live

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles enters tonight seemingly headed in the right direction. The Lakers have won four of their last five games and sit just 0.5 games back of the play-in game and 2.5 games back of the sixth seed. However, the Lakers will be undermanned tonight as D’Angelo Russell is doubtful, while LeBron James will be out for the foreseeable future. Despite being down two of their key players, the Lakers still have a chance to cover a hefty spread tonight thanks to their improved defense. Despite ranking 24th in defense for the season, LA has allowed just 110.2 PPG over their last five games – the ninth-lowest mark in the league over that span.

If the undermanned Lakers are going to cover tonight, they are going to need Anthony Davis to step up and have a vintage performance. Davis has had an up-and-down season. At times, he’s looked like the top-five player he was during their NBA Finals run. Then, at times he’s looked unmotivated and disinterested. Still, his overall stats reflect an upper-echelon player. For the season, AD averages 25.7 PPG and 12.4 RPG. Additionally, he is shooting an incredibly efficient 56% from the floor. Coming off a 30-point, 15-rebound domination of the Mavericks, Davis will look to keep his momentum rolling tonight. While he faces a tough matchup against the Defensive Player of the Year favorite, Davis has stepped up in LeBron’s absences before. In nine games without James this season, AD averaged 27.8 PPG and 15.9 RPG.

Outside of Davis, both Malik Beasley and Dennis Schroder figure to take on bigger roles tonight. Beasley has flashed his scoring potential on the Lakers, as he’s eclipsed 20 points in two of his five games with the team. Averaging over three three-pointers per game on 36% shooting, Beasley could have a big night from the outside considering Memphis allows the third-most threes per game. Meanwhile, Schroder averaged 15.6 PPG and 4.0 APG in 11 games without James this season. Additionally, the crafty guard found a ton of success in their previous matchup with Memphis when he scored 19 points and dished out eight assists.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Memphis has lost their earlier-season dominance of late as they have gone just 5-5 in their last ten games. That being said, the Grizzlies continue to be nearly unbeatable at home where they hold a 25-5 record. With top ten marks in scoring, defense, and rebounding, the Grizzlies are one of the most well-rounded teams in the league. Although they are still missing big man Steven Adams, the Grizzlies are otherwise healthy and should be able to take care of business tonight based on star power alone.

Ja Morant continues to put together another incredible year in just his fourth NBA season. In addition to his 27 PPG, Morant averaged career-highs with 8.1 APG and 5.9 RPG. Although he did struggle to the tune of 31% shooting in their previous matchup with the Lakers, Ja should have a lot more success tonight at home.

For as good as Morant is, the Grizzlies are hardly a one-man show as Desmond Bane has cemented himself as one of the premier No. 2 options in the league. For the season Bane averages 21.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 4.1 APG. He is a lethal outside shooter who nails 3.0 triples per game while shooting 42% from deep. Los Angeles allows a ton of three-point attempts – setting Bane up for a potentially big night.

The X-factor for Memphis tonight is Jaren Jackson Jr. The defensive stopper leads the league with 3.2 blocks per game in addition to 16.7 PPG and 6.6 RPG. While his primary task will be to shut down Anthony Davis, his scoring could prove to be what pushes Memphis over the edge to cover.

Final Lakers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Without LeBron, I don’t see how the Lakers stay in this game, especially with Jaren Jackson Jr. defending AD.

Final Lakers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -9 (-110)