NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Timberwolves prediction, odds and pick – 10/28/2022

The Timberwolves host the winless Lakers for Friday night action! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Lakers are (0-4) and I don’t think anyone predicted that. It’s been a rough first week of the season for them but they have played four good teams. LA really missed that opportunity against Portland and will now work for their first win against another good team from the West. Injuries have once again surfaced for the Lakers and they could be out with Anthony Davis again tonight. He will be a game-time decision with a back injury.

Minnesota is (3-2) on the year after taking down the San Antonio Spurs last time out. They face San Antonio twice in a row and split that short two-game stretch. They also faced the Oklahoma City Thunder twice so they have only faced three teams in five games. This should be a fun game for them to be a part of because they have a chance to put a LeBron James-led team into an (0-5) hole.

Here are the Lakers-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Lakers-Timberwolves Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +6.5 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers desperately need this win tonight. It’s been a disaster to start the campaign as it doesn’t seem like anything will go right. LeBron is playing as we expected him to. He’s averaging 25.3 points, 10 rebounds, and 7.8 assists on the year. What else can he do? AD is averaging 24 with 9.5 rebounds but outside of those two the rest of the lineup isn’t playing well at all. Lonnie Walker is averaging 15.3 points but is shooting only 43% from the floor.

All eyes will be on Russell Westbrook tonight. He will come off the bench if AD plays but if AD sits this one out then Russ will be back in the start five, according to Woj. This is not a good sign if you are a Lakers fan. Russ used to be one of the top players in the league and it seems as if he has lost a major touch in his game. 2022 is not the year of the Russ, let’s put it that way.

LA will need a lot to happen tonight if they want to win this game. They do still have a chance to cover this 6.5-point spread if AD plays. It’s a long season so the smart thing to do is let AD rest. Either way, the Lakers will fight all 48 minutes as they try and earn their first win. With LeBron running the show, it’s hard to count them out.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Timberwolves look like an elite team so far this season. They have one of the deepest lineups in the NBA and they have a chance to be one of the best defensively. Bringing in Rudy Gobert has paid off so far as he and Karl-Anthony Towns make a great tandem in the frontcourt. Gobert is averaging 14 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 0.6 steals on the season as his DPOY value remains high. Towns is averaging 20.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on the year.

Anthony Edwards continues to rise the rankings this year averaging 22.8 points and 7.4 rebounds on the year. He is one of the top young stars in the game but he needs to improve his three-point and free-throw shooting if he wants to complete his game. He is shooting just 35% from deep and 57% from the strike.

A huge reason for the Twolves’ success so far has been D’Angelo Russell. He’s averaging 17.2 points, four rebounds, and 6.2 assists on the year. His ability to score is crucial for this team and they are happy to have him healthy.

Final Lakers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

This seems like a game that the Twolves will win at home. LA has a long way to go and Minnesota should continue to take advantage of it.

Final Lakers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves -6.5 (-110)