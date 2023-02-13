The Western Conference heats up with the NBA’s nightcap from Portland, Oregon. The Los Angeles Lakers (26-31) will do battle with the Portland Trail Blazers (27-29). Both teams are struggling and desperate for a win. Check out our NBA odds series for our Lakers-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to bounce back after going 1-3 in their last four games. They’ve had problems all season staying healthy and will hope that some moves made to the roster can provide them with a boost before the playoffs. They’re currently the 13th team in the West and will have to turn their season around if they want to even have a chance at the playoffs. Lebron James is questionable, while Anthony Davis is listed as probable with his injury.

The Portland Trail Blazers have been a tough-out for opponents all year and will continue to do so here tonight. They’ve been able to get hot and put together small winning streaks, but the tide hasn’t turned in their favor of late as they’re 1-3 in their last four games. The Trail Blazers will look to their franchise star Damian Lillard for the scoring efforts in this one as Jusuf Nurkic remains out and Jerami Grant is questionable.

Here are the Lakers-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Lakers-Trail Blazers Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +2.5 (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

TV: ROOT Sports, Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers have often look discombobulated throughout this season in games where Lebron James and Anthony Davis don’t play. The success of the team hinges on the two future Hall-of-Famers to perform night in and night out, often lacking any team identity when one of them is not in the lineup. They’ll be without Lebron James in this one as Anthony Davis remains hobbled with an injury. The Lakers are hoping that the key additions of Mo Bamba and Deangelo Russell can provide them with a spark offensively and help them contend in the West again.

In their games on the road, the Lakers are 13-16 ATS with those numbers going down in games without James. The Lakers will enjoy to see what Deangelo Russell can provide them in his second stint with the team. The Lakers will also have to be much better defensively if they want to stop the vicious scoring attack of Lillard.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

The Trail Blazers have been a much better team at home this season and are eager to host in their home arena once again before hitting the road. After shipping Gary Payton II to Golden State, the Trail Blazers will await for Kevin Knox to make his first appearance with his new team. The Blazers certainly improve their lineup with the trade as they add a long and talented scorer in Knox to help Dame Lillard lead the efforts. With LA being hobbled, Portland should look to come out playing fast and get as many shots up as they can against the Lakers’ defense.

Portland is 29-27 ATS and has done so to the tune of 15-13 when playing at home. They’ll have to play better defense than they did in their last game against the Thunder, giving up 130 points to the visitors. It’s hard to say that Los Angeles is capable of putting these kinda of numbers up without James or Davis, but the Trail Blazers don’t want to risk getting into a shootout. If they can stick to their defensive fundamentals and switch through the pick-and-rolls, they should be able to stop Los Angeles.

Final Lakers-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

No Lebron and no AD usually spells bad news for the Lakers. I think the Moda Center will be rocking tonight and the Trail Blazers will be determined to get a home win before going on the road. I expect some points to be scored, but ultimately Lillard will have a great performance against his hometown Lakers.

Final Lakers-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Portland Trail Blazers -2.5 (-110)