NBA Odds: Lakers vs. Warriors prediction, odds and pick – 10/18/2022

The NBA season kicks off tonight with the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Lakers enter the 2022/23 season after one of the more disastrous regular seasons in recent memory. After acquiring former MVP Russell Westbrook prior to the season, LA had a ton of optimism entering last season. However, that quickly faded as injuries plagued last season’s Lakers squad. This year LA seems to have their key pieces intact and they have a prime opportunity to make a statement on opening night against the defending champs.

Golden State will hang yet another championship banner tonight after winning last year’s NBA championship. However, unlike the prior Warriors championships, Golden State is more than just their big 3 of Steph, Klay, and Draymond.

Here are the Lakers-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Warriors Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +7 (-110)

Golden State Warriors: -7 (-110)

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Any conversation about LA starts with LeBron James. LeBron’s track record is well-established and his place in NBA history as one of the greats is cemented but isn’t he over the cliff now? At 37 years old and entering his 20th NBA season, one would assume he’s past his prime, right?

Uh, not exactly. While he played the second-fewest games of his career, last year’s stats tell the story of someone who continues to fend off Father Time. LeBron had one of his best statistical seasons last year. In 56 games James averaged the second-highest scoring average of his career, clocking in at 30.3 PPG. In the games he was available, LeBron averaged 37.2 minutes per game to go along with 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Although the Lakers went just 1-3 against the Warriors last year, LeBron dropped 56 points in LA’s lone win. He’s probably not getting 50 against Golden State but it’s not out of the realm of possibilities. His presence alone gives betters pause when making a Lakers-Warriors prediction.

Outside of LeBron going nuclear, the Lakers’ path to covering against the Warriors lies primarily on the (often frail) shoulders of Forward Anthony Davis. Like James, Davis was incredibly effective last year when available He appeared in just 40 games but averaged 23.2 points and 9.9 rebounds. Davis is one of the best all-around players, let alone big men, when healthy – particularly against Golden State. He’s averaged 24.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game against Golden State for his career and, assuming he can stay healthy tonight, could be a huge reason the Lakers cover tonight.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

That isn’t to say those three aren’t still excellent players – far from it. Despite Draymond’s antics, he remains an incredibly important piece for Golden State. While he may not score much (7.5 PPG) he remains an excellent rebounder (7.3 RPG) and the Warriors’ leading playmaker (7.0 APG). Klay, too, remains a valuable contributor. He missed most of the regular season rehabbing injury, but still averaged 20.4 points and shot nearly 40% from three.

Steph is still one of the best players in the league and the heart and soul of this Warriors franchise. Curry is coming off yet another incredible season in which he averaged 25.5 points and 3.9 3-pointers made per game. He was just as good against the Lakers last year and has shown no signs of slowing down after last year’s playoff run. The difference, now, is that he doesn’t have to be the primary shot-creator. He can thank Jordan Poole for that.

While there is some uncertainty surrounding Poole after being punched in the face by Draymond Green in practice last month, there shouldn’t be any doubt about his on-court abilities. Fresh off a new contract, all signs point towards Poole taking another step forward this season. He had a stellar regular season last year, averaging 18.5 points per game, and flashed the ability to have Steph-like hot steaks from deep. Poole had 10 30-point games last year and had 13 games where he hit at least 5 3’s. With Steph and Klay having not missed a beat, adding a 3rd dynamic guard like Poole makes Golden State impossible to guard for good defensive teams… let alone a Lakers team 28th in the league in scoring defense.

Final Lakers-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Warriors could easily blow LA out and have their starters resting on the bench early in the 4th quarter, but on opening night look for LeBron and the Lakers to come out motivated. After a full offseason of rest for LA, I expect them to keep things close in hopes of setting the tone for the season.

Final Lakers-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +7 (-110)