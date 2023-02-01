The Orlando Magic will travel to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Magic-76ers prediction and pick, laid out below.

Orlando has struggled, as expected in the rebuild, playing to a 20-31 record, 13th place in the Eastern Conference. January was an inconsistent month, with the team going an even 7-7. Orlando will likely miss the playoffs once again, continuing their rebuild.

Philadelphia has surged to a 32-17 record, winning eight of their last 10 games. Still, Philadelphia is in third place in a strong Eastern Conference. Head coach Doc Rivers has his team primed for yet another playoff appearance, which he has done each of his first two seasons with Philadelphia.

Here are the Magic-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Magic-76ers Odds

Orlando Magic: +9 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: -9 (-110)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. 76ers

TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Orlando has dealt with their fair share of injuries in the last month or so, losing three more players for a significant time. Now, the team is getting healthy, possibly a sign of a turnaround. First-overall pick Paolo Banchero has been healthy, leading the team with 20.7 points per game, shooting 43.3 percent from the field. Banchero has also pulled in 6.4 rebounds per game, which is third on the team. The team’s leading rebounder, Wendell Carter, Jr., is back after missing time with a foot injury last month. Carter, Jr. has pulled down 8.6 rebounds while putting up 15.2 points per game.

Orlando is middle of the pack, averaging 42.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 20th in the league. Franz Wagner, the team’s second-leading scorer, has averaged 19.9 points per game. An impressive seven Magic players have averaged double-digit points this season. Gary Harris has shot 46.6 percent from behind the arc, while Philadelphia ranks third in opponent three-point shooting.

Orlando has had a rough go on offense, ranking 26th in the league by averaging 111.3 points per game. Defense has been better, ranking 18th by allowing 114.5 points per game. Orlando has been great at limiting rebounds, allowing the sixth-fewest rebounds to their opponents.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Joel Embiid has dominated as the healthiest 76er star, leading the team with 33.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. Embiid also leads the team with 1.7 blocks per game. James Harden has averaged 21.3 points and 11.0 assists per game in 33 games, the second 76er averaging a double-double. The team’s third-leading scorer, Tyrese Maxey, is averaging 20.6 points and 3.9 assists per game. Tobias Harris is at 16.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, playing second fiddle to Embiid while the injuries mounted.

Now, the 76ers have a legit three-man threat, with Harris taking a bit of a reduced offensive role. De’Anthony Melton has dominated on the defensive end, leading the team with 1.9 steals per game. Philadelphia ranks seventh, averaging 8.0 steals per game. Orlando has turned the ball over 15.2 times per game, ranking in the bottom ten of the league.

Philadelphia has averaged 114.7 points per game, which ranks 13th in the league. Defense has been the story for the team, holding opponents to 110.0 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

Final Magic-76ers Prediction & Pick

Philadelphia will roll, and their dominant defense will keep this one low scoring in a matchup of two pedestrian offenses.

Final Magic-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia -9 (-110), under 230.5 (-110)