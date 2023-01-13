The Orlando Magic (16-26) visit the Utah Jazz (21-23) on Friday night. Action tips off at 9:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Jazz prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Orlando has alternated wins and losses for the last two weeks and thus sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic covered 54% of their games while 53% went over the projected point total. Utah has lost two of its last three games but still sits in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Jazz covered 55% of their games while 58% went over. This will be the first of two meetings between the teams. They split last year’s two-game series with each team picking up a home win.

Here are the Magic-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Magic-Jazz Odds

Orlando Magic: +6 (-110)

Utah Jazz: -6 (-110)

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Jazz

TV: Bally Florida, ATTSN Rocky Mountain

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Orlando enters tonight’s game in the midst of a brutal five-game road trip out west. The Magic have gone 2-1 thus far, having picked up wins over the Warriors and Blazers. A win tonight would ensure a successful trip west, while a loss would put a ton of pressure on their Sunday date with the first-place Nuggets. Tonight, at least, the Magic have a great chance to cover as six-point underdogs against a struggling Utah team.

The biggest reason Orlando can cove tonight is because of their young wings. Rookie Paolo Bancerho and second-year guard Franz Wagner form one of the league’s brightest duos. The two have played well all season but gave really taken off since the turn of the calendar. In their five games in 2023, both players eclipsed the 20 PPG mark. Paolo leads Orlando during that time with 23.2 PPG on 44% shooting. He’s chipped in 8.0 RPG and 3.8 APG during that time as well – both second on the team.

Wagner is right behind him. The German forward ranks second on the team with 22.8 PPG over their last five games. He’s been highly efficient, shooting 59% from the floor and 43% from three. While his home and road splits are considerable, Wagner is coming off a 29-point performance against the Blazers and has shot over 56% in each of their three games during this road trip. Utah is one of the poorest defensive teams in the league as they allow the seventh-most points per game (116.8) and the fifth-highest field goal percentage (48%). Coming off a huge win over the Cavaliers, the Jazz could be susceptible to a strong offensive performance from the Magic.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

Utah snapped a two-game skid last night and ruined Donovan Mitchell’s homecoming in their most recent outing. That win was much needed as Utah has struggled since Christmas. That being said, the Jazz remains a dangerous offensive team and have a chance to cover every night thanks to their offense. Utah ranks third in scoring (117.5 PPG) and fourth in made threes (14.4 3PM/Game). They do a great job sharing the ball as well, ranking ninth in assists (26.2 APG).

While the Jazz struggle on offense, they feature an elite offense that can keep them in every game. That offensive attack is led by forward Lauri Markkanen. Lauri is in the midst of a career year, averaging 24.5 PPG and 8.5 RPG. The three-level-scorer is shooting 52% from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc. He’s setting career highs in points and nearly every efficiency metric and is a close second in the Most Improved Player odds (+125). Although he struggled shooting in their last game, he still managed to score 25 points and pull down 16 rebounds. He’s scored 20+ points in 12 consecutive games and has a great chance to continue that streak tonight against an Orlando defense allowing the 14th-most points per game (114.2 PPG).

For as good as Lauri has been, Jordan Clarkson had the hot hand in their most recent outing. Clarkson scored 32 points on 11/19 shooting in their win over Cleveland. He scored nine points in the final 1:30 to propel them to a win and will likely be a huge part of their offense again tonight.

Final Magic-Jazz Prediction & Pick

Utah needed a miraculous seven-point possession in the final minute to pull off an upset against Cleveland. Prior to that, they had lost seven of their previous eight games. While Orlando has been up and down, they’ve looked sharp on this road trip. Therefore, I like the Magic to easily cover tonight and think there is some value in taking them straight up.

Final Magic-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic +6 (-110)