The Brooklyn Nets (44-36) host the Orlando Magic (34-46) on Friday for an Eastern Conference clash with playoff implications. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:40pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Nets prediction and pick and information on how to watch.

This is the third meeting between these teams. Brooklyn won the first meeting, 109-102 on Nov. 28. Orlando got revenge on March 26 with a commanding 119-106 victory, despite a ridiculous 44-point effort from Mikal Bridges.

NBA Odds: Magic-Nets Odds

Brooklyn Nets: -11.5 (-110)

Orlando Magic: +11.5 (-110)

Over: 219 (-110)

Under: 219 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Nets

TV: YES and BSFL

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Despite being eliminated from play-in contention and being tied with Washington and Indiana in the lottery standings for the NBA’s sixth-worst record, the Magic have played great down the stretch, winning five of their last eight games.

Cole Anthony (21 points), Franz Wagner (19 points), Wendell Carter Jr. (18 points) and Jalen Suggs (16 points) were all extremely efficient in Orlando’s aforementioned dominant win over Brooklyn on March 26.

Wagner (ankle) and Carter (hip) were initially ruled out for this game last night, before being upgraded to questionable Friday morning. The same goes for Paolo Banchero (back), Markelle Fultz (knee) and Gary Harris (hip).

If most or all of them are cleared to play, the Magic are a safe bet to cover the massive spread, despite being in contention for the top draft pick in the NBA’s lottery system and Brooklyn still fighting for the sixth seed.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets have had their backs have been against the wall since the departures of superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, with almost an entirely new team having to develop chemistry and take their game to the next level on the fly. And each of them has shined under the spotlight, most notably Mikal Bridges.

Brooklyn’s breakout star has averaged 31.5 points per game over the Nets’ last eight games, which includes his 44-point outburst against Orlando on March 26. On pace to play in more games than any NBA team in the league this season, Bridges might need more assistance in this rematch to come away with the win and cover the Magic.

Power forward Dorian Finney-Smith, who has scored 41 points in his last three games, was held to just two points in that March 26 loss. Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who is averaging 16.9 points in 25 games with the Nets, was also held to just two points, missing all of his 11 shots from the field in the loss in Orlando.

While several Orlando players are supporting questionable tags, the Nets are at full strength and are focused keeping the momentum going as they try to lock up the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Final Magic-Nets Prediction & Pick

The status updates of several Orlando players will inevitably move the line for this game before tip-off, but for now, I’ll roll with the Magic and trust their success in Friday games (16-10 record). Pulling the upset looks like a long shot here, but Orlando’s 45-34 against the spread this season. Look for the Nets to hold onto the lead with a hard-fought win at the end.

Final Magic-Nets Prediction & Pick: Magic +11.5 (-110)