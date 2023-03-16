Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Orlando Magic (28-41) visit the Phoenix Suns (37-32) on Thursday night! Action tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Suns prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Orlando has lost four of their last five games and sits in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic covered 53% of their games while 51% went over the projected point total. Phoenix has lost three straight but still sits in fourth place in the West. The Suns covered 54% of their games while 51% went under. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. Orlando won the previous matchup 114-97 back in November.

Here are the Magic-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Magic-Suns Odds

Orlando Magic: +7.5 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Suns

TV: Bally Florida, Bally Arizona

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Orlando’s record may not show it but the Magic are a formidable team who can give anyone a game. The Magic are poor offensively but they do a great job getting the line with the sixth-most free-throw attempts per game. Additionally, they’re a strong rebounding team who ranks 11th in rebound rate. Perhaps their biggest path to covering is on the defensive end. Orlando held Phoenix to just 97 points in their previous matchup and they allow 114.6 PPG for the season. While the Suns do have a potent offense with Devin Booker back, Orlando’s athletes could certainly give Phoenix problems on both ends of the floor.

Of those aforementioned athletes, rookie Paolo Banchero could play the biggest role in a cover thanks to his all-around game. The Rookie of the Year favorite averages 20.1 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 3.6 APG. While his efficiency comes and goes, Banchero has an incredibly high ceiling and the potential to go off on any given night.

For as much hype as Banchero has gotten this season, second-year forward Franz Wagner has quietly taken a major leap this season. Wagner averages 18.7 PPG on a strong 49% shooting. He’s developed into a knockdown shooter from beyond the arc where he averages 1.7 threes per game on 37% shooting. Coming off an off-shooting night against the Spurs, look for Wagner to bounce back considering Phoenix’s lack of wing defenders.

The X-factor for the Magic tonight is guard Markelle Fultz. Fultz has had a bounce-back season as the former No. 1 overall pick is rolling since the All-Star break. Over his last 10 games, Fultz averaged 15.7 PPG and 5.7 APG. While he isn’t a major threat from distance, Fultz still maintains a strong 52% field goal percentage over that span. Additionally, he is a playmaker on the defensive end who averages 1.5 steals per game since the All-Star break.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

While the Suns are still without Kevin Durant, they remain one of the strongest teams in the Western Conference. Phoenix is well-positioned to secure home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs as they await KD’s return. The Suns feature a strong defense that ranks fourth in points allowed. They’re especially stingy in the paint where they allow the fifth-fewest points per game. While they may rank just 19th in scoring, that is mostly due to their slow pace of play. They remain highly efficient on that end of the floor as they excel at moving the ball and making the extra pass. With the fourth-most assists per game, Phoenix generates a ton of open looks from deep. The league’s sixth-most efficient three-point shooting team could be due for a big night from distance after going just 8-23 in their most recent outing.

The Suns are led by All-NBA guard Devin Booker. Booker eased back into stardom after missing a significant portion of the season due to injury but he has been stellar since the All-Star break. Over his last nine games, Booker averaged 32.3 PPG and 6.1 APG. He remains incredibly efficient as well, shooting 55% overall and 40% from three over that span. After dropping 30 in their most recent loss to Milwaukee, look for him to continue to hunt shots as the Suns attempt to snap their losing streak.

The X-factor for the Suns tonight is big man Deandre Ayton. Like Booker, Ayton has been stellar since the All-Star break. While he’s averaged just 16.1 PPG, his 10.8 RPG show how he can make an impact on the game even when he isn’t scoring. When Ayton is getting work down low he is highly efficient thanks to a 57% field goal percentage.

Final Magic-Suns Prediction & Pick

After a brief skid, I like Phoenix to get back on track and defend their home court tonight.

Final Magic-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -7.5 (-110)