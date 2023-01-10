By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

The Orlando Magic will look to bounce back after a tough loss as they travel to take on the Western Conference Portland Trail Blazers in the Beaver State. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Magic-Blazers prediction and pick will be revealed.

Fresh off of an outing that saw the Magic give up 136 points en route to a 25-point loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings, Orlando enters play this Tuesday with a 15-26 record overall and currently occupies the fourth-place spot in the Southeast Division Standings.

Within the ugly midst of a losing stretch that has seen the Trail Blazers lose seven of their previous nine games overall, Portland is also on a three-game losing streak and have fallen one game under .500 at 19-20. Without a doubt, the Blazers could use a win in the most desperate of ways to get themselves back on track.

Here are the Magic-Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Magic-Blazers Odds

Orlando Magic: +8 (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers: -8 (-110)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Trail Blazers

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 6:00 ET/9:00 PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

Since the road-bound Magic enter tonight as eight-point underdogs, Orlando must find a way to play good enough basketball in order to avoid finding themselves on the wrong end of a blowout loss. Fortunately, the good news is that the Magic do indeed have a winning record at 21-19 when it comes to covering the spread this season and will be seeking to capitalize on Portland’s recent scuffles.

Even though Orlando has lost five of their last seven games overall, the Magic have won 10n of 16 games after storming out of the gate with a horrendous 5-20 mark. While it looked like the Magic were dead to rights when it comes to another porous campaign, Orlando has rebounded nicely due to the splendid play of standout rookie Paolo Banchero. In fact, the former Duke product has dropped at least 20 points in four straight games before seeing that stretch conclude with a 17-point outing the last time out. Nevertheless, Portland does not have many bodies on the roster that can match up with Banchero’s sheer size. Towering over most of the competition at 6’10”, 250 pounds at the power-forward position, a lethal d0sage of Banchero could do wonders for this youthful Orlando bunch seeking a convincing road-win out west.

In addition, fellow bettors should keep their eyes peeled on whether or not Bol Bol will be healthy enough to suit up for play after missing action in the teams’ previous four games. Clearly, Bol has transformed his game to an entirely new level after a few seasons in Denver. So far, Bol is averaging 12.0 PPG off of the bench and remains as a dominant weapon at Orlando’s disposal.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Following a season-worst 24 turnovers committed in their most recent defeat to the Raptors, head coach Chauncey Billups could not have been more disappointed in his team’s effort this past Sunday. Plagued with a level of sloppiness that is truly hard to fathom at the professional level, Portland hopefully hit the reset button ahead of their Tuesday night matchup with the Magic.

Outside of the fact that Portland will be playing the next ten of their eleven games at home that should help this team snap out of the fun that they are in, the Trail Blazers clearly must establish a sense of ball security if they want any chance to improve upon their 9-6 home record. In fact, Portland was averaging at least 20 giveaways per contest in their most recent slew of games on the road that all resulted in losses, and an improved awareness of this problem should no doubt help the Blazers cover the spread in this one.

Not to mention, but getting superstar point guard Damian Lillard back to his usual self should be a main priority. While Lillard is coming off a 34-point outing in which he did shoot 43% from beyond the arc versus Toronto, he has scored less than 20 points over the span of the team’s last seven games and has also seen his three-point shooting dip to a meager 27% altogether. Alas, Lillard remains one of the top overall shooters that the league has to offer and Portland can only hope that Sunday’s performance helps “Dame Time” feel like his old self. If so, be on the lookout for Portland to have a tremendous chance to cover against a lowly Magic squad.

Final Magic-Blazers Prediction & Pick

No doubt, both sides enter this contest licking their wounds. However, the Magic do possess enough talent on the roster to challenge the Trail Blazers in all aspects and give them a run for their money even inside Moda Center.

Final Magic-Blazers Prediction & Pick: Magic +8 (-110)