The Dallas Mavericks will meet the Los Angeles Lakers in Southern California. We’re at Crypto sharing our NBA odds series, making a Mavericks-Lakers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Mavericks are coming off a 137-128 overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs. Initially, the Mavs took the lead late in the fourth quarter after Christian Wood hit the go-ahead free throws with a minute left. But a series of missed free throws allowed this game to go into overtime. Wood and Reggie Bullock took over in overtime to help put the Mavs over. Significantly, Wood finished with 28 points off the bench. Jaden Hardy and Dwight Powell each had 22 points, while Josh Green added 21. Likewise, Bullock had 2. The Mavs won despite not having the services of Luka Doncic (thigh injury) and Kyrie Irving (foot injury). However, both practiced on Thursday and may play against the Lakers.

The Lakers fell 114-110 to the Houston Rockets. Ultimately, they did not have Anthony Davis, who sat out due to load management. The Lakers fell behind early and trailed by 14 at the half. Unfortunately, they could not complete a comeback. D’Angelo Russell finished with 18 points while shooting only 5 for 17 from the field. Additionally, he also went 3 for 11 from the 3-point line. Malik Beasley had 16 points while going 6 for 17 from the field. Also, Jarred Vanderbilt finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Rui Hachimura was ineffective, with only five points. However, Austin Reaves had 24 points off the bench. Dennis Schroeder had 16 points. Sadly, the Lakers shot only 37.8 percent from the field and only 25 percent from the triples. The Lakers also allowed the Rockets to shoot 52.8 percent from the field.

The Mavericks enter this game with a record of 35-35. Also, they are 4-6 over 10 games. The Mavericks are 4-9 without Doncic and 1-2 over the last three games without him. Moreover, the Mavs are 13-21 on the road. The Lakers are 34-36. Additionally, they have gone 6-4 over the past 10 games. The Lakers have 12 games and two more back-to-back sets coming. Significantly, they are 1-1 in the last two (also with no LeBron James). But the Lakers are 18-16 at home, including a 5-2 stretch during the last seven at Crypto.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Mavericks are middling in mediocrity. Unfortunately, they have not had the health this season. Doncic is their leader, with 33 points per game. Likewise, Irving has 27.5 points per game in the 11 games since coming to the Mavs. Wood averages 17.3 points per game. Also, Bullock averages 7.2 points per game. Hardy averages eight points per game but has averaged 17.2 in the past five games.

The Mavericks average 113.9 points per game. Significantly, the Mavs average 114.6 points per game with Doncic and 110.8 without him. The Mavericks allow 113.3 points per game. Yet, they allow 112.74 with Doncic on the floor and 115.77 without him. The Mavs average 12.4 turnovers per game. Furthermore, the Mavericks average 11.8 with Doncic and 12 without him. The Mavs convert 15.1 3-pointers per game. Furthermore, they hit 15.2 with Doncic and 14.8 without him.

The Mavericks will cover the spread if everyone can convert their shots. Then, they must stop Davis and Russell.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Davis will play tonight. Ultimately, the Lakers need him to have any chance. Davis averages 26.1 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. Additionally, Russell has averaged 18.8 points since coming back to the Lakers. Meanwhile, Beasley averages 12.6 points per game, while Vanderbilt averages eight points. The Lakers bench averages 40.3 points per game. However, they have averaged 46.2 points over the previous five games.

The Lakers average 116.6 points per game. Somehow, they average only 115.4 with Davis on the floor and 118.6 without him. But the Lakers allow 117.04 points per game. Moreover, they allow 114.64 with Davis on the floor and 121.12 without him. The Lakers play better defense with Davis on the floor while the offense takes a small hit. His return could help spark them as they continue to battle for a playoff spot.

The Lakers will cover the spread if Davis and Russell can play well. Additionally, the bench must continue to play well. The Lakers must prepare for Doncic and Irving if they are to return.

Final Mavericks-Lakers Prediction & Pick

We are making this prediction based on the likely return of Doncic and Irving. Ultimately, the Mavs will do enough to keep this game close. The Lakers could still prevail, but the Mavs will cover.

Final Mavericks-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks: +6 (-110)