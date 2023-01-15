The Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off for the second night in a row as the two-day series continues at the Moda Center. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Mavericks-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

The Blazers defeated the Mavericks last night. Significantly, it was a great second quarter that built their lead and helped propel them to victory. Damian Lillard returned and led the way with 36 points and 10 assists. Additionally, Jusuf Nurkic added 22 points and 11 rebounds. Anfernee Simons had 21 points with four rebounds and five assists. Meanwhile, Jerami Grant contributed 16 points on 6 for 9 shooting. The Blazers shot 55.7 percent from the field. Also, they made a staggering 95.5 percent of their free throws.

The Mavericks could not keep up. Ultimately, they shot 52.4 percent from the field. The Blazers also struggled from the charity stripe, making only 57.9 percent of their free throws. Significantly, Spencer Dinwiddie led the Mavs with 25 points while shooting 8 for 12. Reggie Bullock added 24 points while shooting 8 for 10. However, Luka Doncic struggled to score 15 points, shooting 7 for 19 from the floor and missing all five shots from beyond the arc.

The Mavericks enter this game with a 24-20 record. However, they struggle on the road, compiling an 8-14 record. The Mavs are 6-4 over their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Blazers enter this game with a 20-22 record. The Blazers are also 10-8 at the Moda Center. Also, Portland is also 3-7 in its last 10 games. The Trailblazers lead the all-time series 89-81. However, the Blazers are 4-6 in their previous 10 games against the Mavericks.

Here are the Mavericks-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Trail Blazers Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +6 (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers: -6 (-110)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-1100

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest and ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Stream: NBA and NBA League Pass

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Yesterday’s loss showed how essential Doncic is to their success. Unfortunately, he struggled, and the rest of the team could not pick up the slack. Doncic did not hit his shots, and the game got away from them in the second quarter. Now, he gets another chance to take down the Blazers with the opportunity to redeem himself.

Doncic is still the leading scorer in the NBA, averaging 33.8 points per game. Moreover, he averages nine rebounds per game and 8.8 assists. Doncic is the heart and soul of the Mavericks. Therefore, they need him to dominate. Christian Wood did not play in Thursday’s game due to an injury. Thus, it left the Mavs without their second-best scorer. Wood averages 18.2 points per game with 8.2 rebounds. Consequently, his absence harmed Dallas’s chances, and the Mavs hope he can play tonight. Dinwiddie averages 16.3 points per game. Ultimately, he is the next best scoring option and may need to once more lead the way if Wood cannot play.

The Mavericks rank 19th in field goal shooting percentage and 15th in 3-point shooting percentage. Likewise, they are bad at the charity stripe, ranking 27th in free throw shooting percentage. The Mavs are the worst team in the association on the boards, ranking last in rebounds. However, they are the second-best team in the league in handling the ball. The Mavs struggle on the defensive end, however, ranking 22nd.

The Mavericks could cover the spread if Doncic can rebound and dominate the game. Moreover, they need Wood back or Dinwiddie to pick up the slack. But the Mavs must make their free throws.

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

The Blazers continue to perform well, and Lillard has shown what he can do when healthy. Moreover, he now has some help. Lillard averages 28.5 points per game with 7.1 assists. Meanwhile, Simons averages 22 points per game. Grant averages 21.8 points per game. Additionally, Nurkic is a beast on the boards, averaging 10.2 rebounds per contest.

The Blazers are ninth in field goal shooting percentage. Also, they rank sixth in 3-point shooting percentage. But the Blazers also struggle at the charity stripe, ranking 18th at the free throws. Likewise, they are 15th in rebounds. But they struggle to hold onto the ball, ranking 25th in turnovers. The Blazers also are 22nd in blocked shots.

The Trailblazers could cover the spread if they stop Doncic. Additionally, they must convert their free throws.

Final Mavericks-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The weird NBA scheduling quick has the Mavs and Blazers playing two days in a row. Usually, the team that loses the first game bounces back in the second. Expect Doncic to rise to the challenge and lead the Mavericks to cover the spread.

Final Mavericks-Trailblazers Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks: +6 (-110)