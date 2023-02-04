The Warriors host the Mavericks for a Western Conference Finals rematch on ABC! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Warriors prediction and pick.

In a game that would have been exciting, likely won’t bring the same type of energy without star Luka Doncic on the floor. He likely won’t play until after Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz, according to Marc Stein. The Mavs are banged up but will do what they can to try and upset the Warriors on the road. They are coming off a win over the New Orleans Pelicans 111-106 and sit in 4th in the West with a (28-25) record.

The Warriors are (26-26) which has them 9th in the West. They have a great opportunity to move up to 8th with a win and they need to take advantage of the situation. The Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets 134-117 Thursday night as Steph Curry dropped 28 points in the loss.

Here are the Mavericks-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Warriors Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +9.5 (-106)

Golden State Warriors: -9.5 (-114)

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks vs. Warriors

TV: ABC

Stream: ABC App/ESPN App

Time: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Dallas is unlikely to cover this spread but there is a chance if they can stay close early on. Doncic, Christian Wood, Maxi Kleber, and Davis Bertans are all out for the game. Spencer Dinwiddie is available tonight as he will be the go-to guy all night long. The Mavs need Dinwiddie along with Tim Hardaway Jr and Josh Green to make a statement tonight. Those three should be looked on to score the rock against a bad defensive unit. The Mavs have relied on Luka all year long, so this game seems like it might be a blowout if they aren’t firing on all cylinders early in the game.

The Mavericks are awful against the spread at (17-33-3) while the Warriors are much better at (24-27-1).

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors are also a little banged up but will be healthy enough to win this game. Curry is probable tonight while Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Patrick Baldwin Jr. are all questionable. Andre Iguodala remains out with right-hip soreness.

Golden State looks to bounce back in a big way after losing two close games to the Timberwolves and Nuggets. The Warriors played well in the first half in Denver giving them a fight, but Nikola Jokic turned into superman and the Nuggets steamrolled them in the third quarter. If the Dubs want to cover this large spread, they must remain hot in the first half and keep their foot on the gas pedal all game long.

The Warriors allow 118.3 points per game which is 27th in the NBA. That is not a good sign at all for the reigning champs as that needs to get fixed immediately. Tonight is a good start.

Final Mavericks-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Warriors should cover this spread. The Mavericks might keep it close for a little, but the Dubs should take care of business and get back in the win column.

Final Mavericks-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Warriors -9.5 (-110)