The Brooklyn Nets (34-24) visit the Chicago Bulls (26-33) on Friday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Bulls prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Brooklyn lost two of their last three games heading into the All-Star break but remains in fifth place in the East. The Nets covered 53% of their games while 53% went under the projected point total. Chicago lost six straight prior to the break and dropped to 11th place in the East. The Bulls covered 49% of their games while 58% went under. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the conference foes. Chicago holds a 2-1 advantage thus far, although Brooklyn won two weeks ago by double-digits.

Here are the Nets-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nets-Bulls Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +2 (-108)

Chicago Bulls: -2 (-112)

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Bulls

TV: YES, NBCS Chicago

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Brooklyn completely reshaped their roster after trading away Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant but they remain a deep and talented team. Since those trades, the Nets went 3-4 although they did pick up a win over the Bulls. Brooklyn has remained a strong defensive team in that time, allowing just 114 PPG. That was their calling card prior to blowing things up as they allow the ninth-fewest points per game.

While trading away Kevin Durant can’t be a good sight for Brooklyn backers, the Nets may have found their next star via Mikal Bridges. Bridges was strong on the Suns prior to the trade where he averages a career-high 17.2 PPG and 1.8 threes per game. The lockdown defender has developed into a lethal outside shooter as he was shooting 39% for the Suns. He exploded in his third game on the Nets, however, when he dropped 45 points on Miami’s second-ranked defense. While Bridges can’t be counted on to shoot 71% and drop 45 again, he will surely continue to see a high usage rate. Considering the Bulls sport an average defense, expect Bridges to come out strong again tonight.

While Bridges has been the prize of the KD haul, fellow wing Cam Johnson was an underrated part of the deal. Johnson is a deadeye from beyond the arc as he averaged 2.6 threes per game while shooting 46% from deep on the Suns. He’s continued that hot shooting as a member of the Nets, averaging 2.3 threes per game in his three appearances. While he hasn’t shot especially efficiently, Johnson is already seeking an uptick in usage and should play a big role in any potential Nets cover.

The X-factor for Brooklyn tonight is big man Nic Claxton. Claxton is having a career year, averaging 12.8 PPG, 9.0 RPG, and 2.6 blocks per game. While the Defensive Player of the Year candidate has cooled off somewhat following a hot start, he remains a shot-altering presence down low.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Chicago seems to relish in mediocrity as the Bulls opted against blowing the team up in hopes of making a run in the play-in. Despite losing six straight games, the Bulls are by no means a bad basketball team. They are favored tonight for a reason as they feature a solid defense that allows just 113.4 PPG. While they may not score a ton of points, their 49% field goal percentage ranks sixth in the league. Additionally, the Bulls are one of the best defensive rebounding teams in the league as they rank third in defensive rebound rate.

Chicago trots out a diet version of a big three via DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine, and Nikola Vucevic. DeRozan leads the team with 25.4 PPG and 5.1 APG. The veteran remains an efficient scorer despite a lack of outside shooting as he shoots 51% from the floor. DeMar is especially skilled at getting to the line as he averages 7.5 free throw attempts per game.

Zach LaVine is right behind DeRozan as he averages 24.0 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 4.1 APG. LaVine gets his buckets in a different fashion than DeRozan, however, as he is a lethal outside shooter. The 27-year-old averages 2.7 threes per game and shoots 37% from three.

Rounding out their big three is big man Nikola Vucevic. The stretch-five is having a standard Vucevic season, averaging 17.9 PPG and 11.5 RPG. Additionally, he is having a strong shooting season with 1.7 threes per game and a 36% three-point percentage.

Final Nets-Bulls Prediction & Pick

Chicago was abysmal prior to the All-Star break so I’ll take the points with Brooklyn and bank on their depth winning out.

Final Nets-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets +2 (-108)