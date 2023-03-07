The Brooklyn Nets (36-28) visit the Houston Rockets (15-49) on Tuesday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Rockets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Brooklyn has won two straight games and sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Nets covered 52% of their games while 54% went under the projected point total. Houston has similarly won two in a row but they remain in last place in the Western Conference. The Rockets covered 40% of their games while 51% went over. This will be the first of two meetings between the conference foes.

Here are the Nets-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nets-Rockets Odds

Brooklyn Nets: -7 (-110)

Houston Rockets: +7 (-110)

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Rockets

TV: YES, ATTSN Southwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Brooklyn looked lost in the games immediately following their trade deadline deals but they’ve bounced back to win two straight including a massive win over the second-place Celtics. The Nets have been jacking a ton of threes since their roster reconstruction as their 39.2 attempts per game ranks sixth in the league since February 11th. That could be their path to covering tonight considering the Rockets allow the most made and attempted threes per game. Additionally, Houston allows opponents to shoot 38% from beyond the arc – the fourth-highest mark in the NBA.

Brooklyn may have shipped out two stars at the trade deadline but the early returns suggest they got one in return. Forward Miklal Bridges – acquired in the Kevin Durant trade – has been fantastic since arriving in Brooklyn. Typically known for his defense, Bridges has averaged 26.1 PPG in nine games with the Nets. He is shooting 54% over that span including 50% from three on nearly five attempts per game. Bridges has always been a strong shooter but he’s been very aggressive attacking the basket in recent games, averaging over six free-throw attempts per game. The forward has already faced Houston three times this season as a member of the Suns and should be in line for a big night after back-to-back 30-point games.

While Bridges’ ascension into stardom has stolen the spotlight for the Nets, the other former Sun involved in the Durant trade has been near as impressive. Sharpshooter Cam Johnson has averaged 18.2 PPG in his nine games with the Nets. While he actually shot more efficiently in Phoenix, Johnson still manages to nail 2.7 threes per game. Like Bridges, Johnson has already gotten a taste of Houston’s atrocious defense this season. He scored 19 points in his lone previous meeting with the Rockets and should be in store for another strong night provided he can get his outside shot together.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Houston has shown signs of life in recent games as they’ve won two in a row for just the fourth time this season. While both games did come against the tanking Spurs, their offensive output was especially impressive. The Rockets dropped 122 and 142 in their last two games – a recipe they’ll look to replicate tonight. While Houston’s offense has been a huge weakness all season, they have at least been strong in the paint where their 54 PPG ranks ninth in the league. That dominance down low transcends the offensive end as their 56.1 RPG ranks third in the NBA. Their rebounding prowess could be a major factor tonight considering the Nets have averaged the seventh-fewest rebounds per game since the trade deadline.

Houston is led by the incredibly talented but equally inconsistent, Jalen Green. The No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, Green certainly flashes his sky-high potential. At 21 years old, his 21.7 PPG ranks in the top 30 in the entire NBA. While his efficiency isn’t always there, when he is on, he is on. Green notably dropped 31 points in his most recent outing thanks to an efficient 11/19 night from the floor. With a pair of 40-point games in the last month and a half, Green’s tantalizing talent is coming on display more and more often. While the Nets do have a number of capable defenders, Green did drop 26 and 30 on the Suns earlier this year – showing his comfortability with Bridges or Johnson defending him.

The X-factor for the Rockets tonight is fellow guard Kevin Porter Jr. KPJ missed two months with an injury but has returned and looked solid in three games. He’s averaged 13.7 PPG and 6.7 APG since returning and is notably coming off a 19-point, 13-assist performance in their win over the Spurs.

Final Nets-Rockets Prediction & Pick

Houston has been playing well of late and with KPJ back I like them to keep things tight at home.

Final Nets-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets +7 (-110)