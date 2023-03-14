The Brooklyn Nets (39-29) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (33-35) on Tuesday night! Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Thunder prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Brooklyn has won four of their last five games and sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Nets covered 55% of their games while 54% went under the projected point total. Oklahoma City has won two straight but remains in 11th place in the Western Conference. The Thunder covered 62% of their games while 59% went over. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams. Oklahoma City won the first matchup back in January, although the Nets are a much different team this time around.

Here are the Nets-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nets-Thunder Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +1.5 (-106)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -1.5 (-114)

Over: 233 (-110)

Under: 233 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Thunder

TV: YES, Bally Oklahoma

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

Brooklyn has turned things around after a shaky start to their new era as they have won four of their last five games. The Nets feature a solid combination of two-way play thanks to their plethora of strong two-way players. While the Thunder possess an elite offense, the Nets have seen their fair share of strong play on that end of the floor in recent games after going 1-1 against the Nuggets and Bucks in the last week. That being said, the Thunder bested the Nets by 10 points back in January and they’ll need their offense to remain hot if they want to cover as road underdogs.

Brooklyn has gotten huge contributions for the pieces they got back in the Kevin Durant trade. Forward Mikal Bridges is developing into a star in his role as the No. 1 option in Brooklyn, averaging 25.7 PPG and 4.8 RPG in 13 games with the Nets. Known for his lockdown defense, the 26-year-old is finally getting a chance to show his offensive prowess with the Nets. With 30-point games in four of his last six outings, Bridges is well-positioned to stay hot against Oklahoma City’s suspect defense. Bridges could really make his mark from beyond the arc tonight considering he has averaged 2.7 threes per game on 46% shooting since the All-Star break.

The other piece in the KD deal, forward Cam Johnson has also taken a big leap in production as a member of the Nets. Since the All-Star break, Johnson has averaged 17.4 PPG and 2.6 threes per game while shooting 36% from deep. While he has been cold in his last four games, look for him to bounce back against a weak Thunder defense.

The X-factor for the Nets tonight is point guard Spencer Dinwiddie. The 29-year-old has been highly productive in his second stint in Brooklyn, averaging 18.6 PPG and 8.7 APG since the All-Star break. While he hasn’t shot the three well since being acquired by the Nets, his track record against the Thunder suggests he is in for a big game tonight. Dinwiddie has matched up with the Thunder three times previously this season and has averaged 20.3 PPG and 6.7 APG.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Thunder are one of the most exciting young teams in the league as they continue to battle for a spot in the play-in game. Oklahoma City can score at will but oftentimes give up just as many baskets as they score. That being said, the Nets can struggle to score at times and the Thunder have proven the ability to jump out ahead of teams and come away with overwhelming victories at home this season.

The Thunder are led by All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA has leaped into stardom this season, averaging 31.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 5.6 APG. He does this despite not shooting a ton of threes thanks to a 51% field goal percentage. SGA is in the midst of an absolute heater over his last three games when he averaged 35.3 PPG.

The X-factor for the Thunder tonight is rookie Jalen Williams. A relatively unheralded prospect, Williams has exploded onto the scene since the All-Star break. Over his last nine games, Williams averaged 20.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 5.1 APG. While his all-around offensive play has certainly been impressive, his best attribute may come on the defensive end. Over that same span, Williams has averaged 2.0 steals per game.

Final Nets-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Thunder have been very frisky at home this season and thus I expect them to come out and stick it to an up-and-down Nets team.

Final Nets-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -1.5 (-114)