NBA Odds: Nuggets vs. Warriors prediction, odds and pick – 10/21/2022

The Denver Nuggets hope to bounce back as they head to Northern California to take on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Nuggets lost 123-102 to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Nikola Jokic scored 27 points while shooting 12 for 17. Also, he grabbed four rebounds and had six assists. Aaron Gordon added 22 points while shooting 10 for 17 from the field. Likewise, he brought down 10 boards. Michael Porter Jr. contributed 15 points while shooting 5 for 10 from the floor. Additionally, he shot 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Jamal Murray played his first game in over a year. However, he was rusty, scoring 12 points and 5 for 13 from the field. The Nuggets did not get much production from the bench. Ultimately, Bones Hyland was the only star, generating 10 points while shooting 3 for 8.

The Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109. Stephen Curry led the way with 33 points while shooting 10 for 22 from the hardwood. Subsequently, he went 4 from 13 from the 3-point line while also grabbing six rebounds and dishing out seven assists. Andrew Wiggins was second on the team with 20 points while shooting 8 for 14. Also, Klay Thompson added 18 points, shooting 6 for 13 from the field and 2 for 6 from the triples. Draymond Green scored only four points while shooting 2 for 5. Meanwhile, Jordan Poole came off the bench to put up 12 points on a mediocre 4 for 15 shooting night.

The Nuggets won the series 3-1 last year. Coincidentally, two of the games went down to the wire, with a difference of fewer than three points. All of the games had relatively close finishes. Conversely, Murray did not play in any of them.

Denver Nuggets: +5 (-106)

Golden State Warriors: -5 (-114)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Nuggets played awful on Wednesday. Ultimately, they were not ready to start the season, showing a relatively poor start. While the offense looked okay, the defense allowed the Jazz to tear them apart. Now, they face a Warriors team capable of doing the same thing.

Jokic played well but must dominate the boards to prevent the Warriors from getting second and third chances on the offensive floor. Likewise, he must continue to hit his shots to give the Nuggets a boost on the offensive end. Murray must shoot better from the floor. Additionally, he must find his game in transition and help the team move the ball more fluidly. Gordon must keep grabbing rebounds to give his team extra momentum and advantage. Subsequently, he must hit his shots from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets have to get their bench involved and integrate their new pieces. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was nonexistent in his Nuggets’ debut. Thus, Denver must find ways to get his shooting involved, generate space to get some open shots and lead the team defensively.

The Nuggets will cover the spread if Caldwell-Pope can execute his shots and defend Curry and the talented backcourt in Golden State. Moreover, Murray must shake off the rust and once more become the all-star he was two years ago. The Nuggets absolutely cannot get off to another slow start. They trailed the Jazz by seven at the end of the first quarter and 22 at halftime. Thus, they must avoid bad starts.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors played a great game to start the season. However, there is always room for improvement. Curry and Thompson came to play. However, Green and Poole struggled. By now, everyone knows about their fight at practice and even their handshake before the preseason finale against the Nuggets. But did the fight affect their performance? They must find some consistency. Wiggins must continue his torrid shooting. Also, Kevin Looney must do more on offense.

The bench did well, scoring 41 points. Jamychal Green and Donte DiVincenzo each scored eight points. Now, both will look to keep the momentum and produce for the Warriors off the bench.

The Warriors will cover the spread if they can generate consistent shooting that avoids cold spells. Additionally, the bench must continue to play to give Curry, Thompson, and Green a breather.

Final Nuggets-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets should play better than they did in the opener. Moreover, the Warriors have a better test than the Lakers. Expect the Nuggets to come out with some momentum and take it to the Warriors. Consequently, this game will go down to the wire with a winner not emerging until the final minute.

Final Nuggets-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets: +5 (-106)