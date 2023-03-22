The Indiana Pacers are on the road to square off with the Toronto Raptors in this Eastern Conference matchup. This game will continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Pacers come into this game with a 32-40 record and a 13-23 record on the road. With just 10 games remaining on the schedule, Indiana has to make up a 2.5-game deficit if they want to catch the Chicago Bulls for the 10th spot in the East. Indiana is coming off a loss at the Charlotte Hornets. Their star player, Tyrese Haliburton, has not played since March 9th and he is still out for at least the next two games.

The Raptors are 35-37 and 23-12 at home this season. They currently sit ninth in the East and would be in the play-in tournament if the season ended today. Toronto is coming off a loss that snapped their three-game win streak. One of their best players in Scottie Barnes injured his wrist in the loss to the Bucks on Sunday. He is questionable to play in the game Wednesday night.

This will be the third and final game these two teams play each other during the regular season. Indiana found success in the previous two games beating Toronto both times. However, this will be their first matchup North of the border.

Here are the Pacers-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pacers-Raptors Odds

Indiana Pacers: +9 (-108)

Toronto Raptors: -9 (-112)

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Raptors

TV: Bally Sports Indiana, SportsNet Canada

Stream: NBA League Pass

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

Indiana won the previous two games because of their ability to force the Raptors outside. Toronto has the fifth-worst three-point percentage in the NBA, and they shot 20 percent and 33 percent from deep in the two games in Indiana. Keeping Toronto out of the point will be important if the Pacers want the season’s sweep.

Toronto allows the highest field goal percentage this season, and the Pacers need to take advantage of that. Indiana averages 115.8 points per game this season, but they were able to score above that in both games vs. the Raptors this year. Indiana has had success and they need to stick to what is working. In their last 10 games, Indiana has averaged 121.2 points per game, so they are clicking offensively, even without Haliburton.

Indiana will not only cover the spread, but they will win this game if they continue to roll on offense and force Toronto to beat them from beyond the arc.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Toronto leads the league in steals with 9.3 per game. Indiana gives the ball away the 11th most times per game in the entire NBA. Toronto was able to win the turnover battle in both games they played earlier this season. They will need to continue being aggressive on defense. The Pacers will give the ball away, Toronto just needs to pick up the pressure and allow them to do so.

The Pacers allow the fourth most points per game this season at 118.3. In the last ten games, Indiana has allowed over 120 points per game. Toronto needs big games from Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and O.G. Anunoby in this one. The Raptors are a little bit better offensively on their home court as well, scoring 114.3 points per game.

Toronto will need to win the turnover battle and have a big game offensively to win this one. They are not the best from beyond the arc, so they will have to find a way to score from the inside.

Final Pacers-Raptors Prediction & Pick

Tyrese Haliburton is the heart of the Pacers lineup. Without him, Indiana has a record of just 4-14 this season. They have lost by 10 or more points in 10 of those 14 losses. Nine points is a lot on the spread, but it is hard to bet on the Pacers when they do not have their star guard. Toronto wins this one at home and rolls through Indiana.

Final Pacers-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Raptors -9 (-112), Over 234.5 (-110)