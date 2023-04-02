The NBA is back with a game in the Eastern Conference as we continue our odds series with another prediction and pick. The Indiana Pacers (34-44) will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) as both teams look to cover a wide spread. Check out our NBA odds series for our Pacers-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

The Indiana Pacers are in 12th-place in the Eastern Conference and will have a slim chance of making the playoffs. Nevertheless, the Pacers have a talented young core that will be effective for years to come if they can stay healthy. After losing four games in a row, the Pacers won their last time out as they beat the Thunder at home.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in firm control of fourth-place in the East and have clinched their playoff position. They’ve had a great year behind the addition of Donovan Mitchell and have been able to put runs together as the season closes. They will, however, be coming into this one off back-to-back losses, so look for the Cavaliers play hungry in trying to get the win.

Here are the Pacers-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pacers-Cavaliers Odds

Indiana Pacers: +12.5 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -12.5 (-110)

Over: 231 (-110)

Under: 231 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Cavaliers

TV:Bally Sports Ohio, Regional Coverage

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Pacers will be without their star playmaker Tyrese Haliburton once again. In games without him, it becomes apparent that the Pacers have trouble moving the basketball against active defensive teams. Short-handed again in this one, they’ll have to look towards their role players to step up as they did in their last game. TJ McConnell led the team with 21 as Jalen Smith added 15 rebounds. It’ll take a solid team effort once again if they want to beat the much better Cavaliers.

Indiana is an average covering team on the road at 18-21 ATS. They haven’t been playing up to this standard lately, however, as they’re just 1-4 in their last five games. They’re down 1-2 in the season series to the Cavs, so look for the Pacers to play aggressively on the offensive boards. If they can come down with second-chance opportunities, they could have a chance to hang in for this large spread.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavaliers have been on a tear lately and will continue their strong play into the postseason. They’ll be without Isaac Okoro in this one and Jarrett Allen will remain ‘questionable’ – it wouldn’t be surprising if the Cavaliers decide to sit Allen and rest him ahead of the playoffs. They’ll be in good hands with Donovan Mitchell running the floor once again. In their last game, he managed 42 points but couldn’t do enough to halt Jalen Brunson’s career night. The Cavaliers will be hungry to get a win back in a game they should’ve won their last time out.

The Cavaliers have been fantastic home team with a 30-9 overall record. In those games, they’ve managed to go 23-14 ATS and love shooting on their home rims. This looks like a great spot for Donovan Mitchell to explode for another huge scoring night. If he can do so, the Cavaliers defense will be too much for the Pacers to come back and win this one.

Final Pacers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers lead this season series 2-1. In their their last win, they beat the Pacers by 19 points. Working with a large spread here, look for the Cavaliers to bounce back in a big way after back-to-back losses. The talent of Mitchell and the Cavaliers’ bigs will be too much for the injured Pacers.

Final Pacers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -12.5 (-110)