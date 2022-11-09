By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

Published November 9, 2022



The New Orleans Pelicans (5-5) visit the Chicago Bulls (6-6) on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Bulls prediction and pick.

New Orleans has lost three consecutive games heading into tonight’s matchup. The Pelicans have covered just four of their 10 games while 80% of them have gone over. Chicago is coming off a big win over Toronto. The Bulls have covered 64% of their games thus far, with 58% of those going under.

The teams split last year’s series 1-1 with each team defending their home court. New Orleans won by 17, while Chicago won by 16. Both games went over tonight’s 230.5-point total.

Here are the Pelicans-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Bulls Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: -1.5 (-110)

Chicago Bulls: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 232 (-110)

Under: 232 (-110)

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans started the season as the talk of the league but have struggled of late. New Orleans has one of the most potent offenses in the league. They lead the league in points per game while placing sixth in offensive efficiency. They’ve been middle of the pack on defense, however, ranking 20th in points allowed and 15th in defensive efficiency.

Despite a recent cold stretch, New Orleans has one of the most talented rosters in the league. The Pelicans have three players averaging over 20 points per game. Leading the way is the infamous Zion Williamson. Zion has been nothing short of spectacular in his return to action this season. For the season, Zion is averaging 23.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. He’s been held to just 32 minutes per game but when he’s out there Zion changes the game with his unique combination of size, athleticism, and skill.

Zion is hardly the only name worth watching, as forward Brandon Ingram and guard CJ McCollum have been stellar in their own right. Despite missing some time, Ingram has averaged 22.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 48% from the field. Ingram has been red-hot from beyond the arc this season as the career-36% shooter has made 54.5% of his threes on nearly four attempts per game.

McCollum, however, is the X-factor for this young Pelicans squad. Despite being just 31 years old, McCollum is the de facto veteran for New Orleans. He’s been an instant success since arriving in New Orleans last season. Although CJ hasn’t shot particularly well this year, he’s still put together an outstanding line of 20.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 6.3 APG.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Chicago may be at .500, but they have performed valiantly considering their tough schedule and a brutal string of injuries. The Bulls feature a solid offense that ranks 18th in both scoring and offensive efficiency. Their real prowess, however, comes on the defensive end. The Bulls are 10th in points allowed and 5th in defensive efficiency.

Despite being slightly below average in offense, Chicago has something most teams in their range don’t: two elite isolation scorers. Wings DeMar DeRozan (23.8 PPG) and Zach LaVine (21.9 PPG) form one of the best one-two punches in the Eastern Conference. The two have been tremendous this season. DeRozan excels around the rim. He’s shooting 50.3% from the field and 90.3% from the free throw line on nearly nine attempts per game. LaVine, on the other hand, has been one of the league’s premier three-point shooters this season thanks to his 43.3% three-point percentage. When you have an elite defense and two guys who can get you a bucket at any given moment, you’re going to be competitive in a lot of games.

The Bulls are hardly a two-trick pony, however, as center Nikola Vucevic has quietly had another stellar season. Consistently one of the more overlooked bigs in the game, ‘Vuc continues to produce solid numbers for Chicago. On the season, Vucevic has averaged 16.4 points and 12.3 rebounds. He’s struggled from an efficiency standpoint by his standards (46.3 FG%) but his ability to stretch the floor as a center (38.9% from three on 4.5 attempts per game) is a major asset for Chicago’s offense.

The X-factor for Chicago tonight has to be forward Patrick Williams. The 21-year-old wing has quickly cemented himself as one of the premier all-around defenders in the league. His combination of size and athleticism makes him the perfect stopper for opposing wings – something to keep in mind given the Pelicans duo of Zion and Ingram. He faces a tall task tonight but the Pelicans have seldom seen a defender of his stature.

Final Pelicans-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Bulls getting points at home almost seems too good to be true, but we aren’t going to think twice.

Final Pelicans-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls +1.5 (-110)