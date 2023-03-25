We’ll conclude our NBA odds and pick series for Saturday’s slate with a Western Conference nightcap between two hot teams. The New Orleans Pelicans (36-37) will take on the Los Angeles Clippers (39-35) in an electric matchup. Check out our NBA odds series for our Pelicans-Clippers prediction and pick.

The New Orleans Pelicans find themselves in the 9-seed amidst a tight Western Conference race. They’ve done a lot for their stock with their recent winning ways and have three consecutive victories heading into this game. The Pelicans won their only other game with the Clippers by double-digits early this season, so look for them to have confidence heading into the second meeting.

The Los Angeles Clippers lead the crazy race in the West at fourth place and sit 5.5 games back of the third-place Kings. They’re hoping to widen the margin between them and the rest of the hungry contenders, so a win over the Pelicans here would do a great deal for them in the standings. They’ve alternated wins and losses in their last five games so they’ll hope to notch back-to-back wins as they come off a victory vs. the Thunder.

Here are the Pelicans-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Clippers Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +5 (-112)

Los Angeles Clippers: -5 (-108)

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Clippers

TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The New Orleans Pelicans are having a great three-game stretch and come into this one on a winning streak. Brandon Ingram has produced some great performances and most recently had 32 points in their 119-84 win over the Spurs. In their last game against the Hornets, Ingram tallied another 30 points as the Pelicans won by 19. He’ll have a hot shooting stroke heading into this one and hopes that it’ll be enough to lift his team over the tough Clippers. They’ll look for Jonas Valanciunas to lock the paint down as they spread the floor with their shooting.

The Pelicans will have to rebound the ball with authority if they want to get this win tonight. The Clippers feast on second-chance buckets, so it’ll be important for the Pelicans to box out and remain disciplined on the boards. If they can limit their turnovers as well and shoot well from three, their momentum should carry them to win outright in this game.

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers are having a strong season and have seen loads of success when Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both able to suit up. Unfortunately, they’ll be without George here as he nurses a knee injury, so it’ll be up to Leonard to lead the scoring efforts. He managed 32 points in their last game and shot a lights-out 13/15 from the field. The loss of George will prove to be costly for them, but if players like Russell Westbrook and Ivica Zubac can step up in his absence, the Clippers should feel comfortable winning this game.

The Clippers have gone 20-17 SU at home this season but have only covered at 17-20. To win this game, they’ll need Zubac to shine in his matchup with Valanciunas and provide a big scoring night. He’s bound to grab double-digit rebounds, so look for the Clippers to capitalize on their opportunities if they’re able to grab offensive boards. Look for Leonard to be tasked with trying to shut down Brandon Ingram in an exciting matchup.

Final Pelicans-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Pelicans are in great form and have found a stroke in this recent stretch. This game will be decided on the glass and the Clippers have the slight advantage in rebounding. Still, look for the Pelicans to keep this game close and cover the spread as the Clippers search for answers without Paul George.

Final Pelicans-Clippers Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans +5 (-112)