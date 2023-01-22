In their second and final matchup for this season, the Miami Heat (25-22) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (26-20) in a Sunday afternoon matinee. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Heat prediction, pick, and how to watch information.

Despite being saddled by injuries to key players, Miami has won six of its last 10 games to sit in sixth place in the tight Eastern Conference. The Heat are a few games behind Boston, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and Cleveland. Getting the two wins this season over the Pelicans is definitely in Miami’s agenda, and they want to make a series of wins after losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the last game.

The Pelicans are hoping that a win in this game might turn around things for the young squad. They have managed to secure three wins in the past 10 games. With a three-game losing streak in tow, the players representing Louisiana are in danger of losing their spot in the top four of the West if their losses remain trending.

Here are the Pelicans-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Heat Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +7.5 (-110)

Miami Heat: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 218.5 (-110)

Under: 218.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Heat

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports New Orleans

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM ET

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV(click for a free trial)*

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans have been losing a lot lately. They have a three-game losing streak right now, and one of those losses included a 124-98 defeat against this very Heat team.

New Orleans’ depth chart remains reduced, with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram both sidelined. Naji Marshall, who has been contributing effective offensive production as a starter, is doubtful to play for Sunday’s matchup. Willie Green’s Pelicans will again be tested and will try to split the two-game series versus Miami.

The Pelicans post a 48% field goal mark, 36.4% 3-point clip, and 77.7% free-throw percentage. They also snare 44.6 rebounds and produce 26.1 assists per game. With Williamson and Ingram out, the primary scoring load falls on CJ McCollum, who is pouring in 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per night. Jonas Valanciunas is also a walking double-double, notching 14.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per night. Marshall, Trey Murphy III, Jose Alvarado, and Herb Jones are also capable of producing double-digit points every night.

On the defensive end, the Pels are also making their names. Valanciunas, Larry Nance Jr., Jaxson Hayes, and Willy Hernangomez are serviceable big men who can secure the glass and score points as lob threats. Jones and Alvarado are also pesky defenders who secure steals for the Pelicans. Devonte’ Graham, Dyson Daniels, and Garrett Temple are also making the most of their minutes if their numbers are called.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Like many teams, the Heat play well at home, where they are 14-9. Even though their roster has juggled in terms of player availability this season, Miami has weathered the storm and is finally starting to look like a contender again, the last game against Dallas notwithstanding. In front of their home crowd, expect the Heat to cover this spread thanks to their highly ranked defense.

Night in and night out, the Heat on average record 41.3 rebounds, 8.4 steals, and 3.0 blocks per game. Their 111.6 defensive rating is good for fifth in the league. Not to mention, the Heat have a plethora of players capable of performing well in their defensive assignments, especially Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo.

On offense, Butler, Adebayo, and Tyler Herro are the team’s 20-point scorers. Lowry, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Victor Oladipo, and Caleb Martin also add double-digit points for the Heat. Miami’s offense has been rough at times this season, but this team is still dangerous and can turn defense into offense by forcing a lot of turnovers. The Heat will look to take advantage of a Pelicans team missing their top two players.

Final Pelicans-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Pelicans have been running the offense through McCollum. Sure, he is a consistent shooter who can make free throws and sink triples, but it is really hard to make up for the fact that Zion and Ingram are out of the lineup. The Heat, on the other hand, are a steadfast team who can stretch the floor and give headaches on the defensive end. When it comes to player availability, momentum, and stats, the Heat are just flat-out ahead of the Pelicans right now. Back the home team in what seems like another double-digit win.

Final Pelicans-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -7.5 (-110)