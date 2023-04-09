Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The New Orleans Pelicans will battle the Minnesota Timberwolves in the regular-season finale. We are in Minneapolis, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Pelicans-Timberwolves prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Pelicans defeated the New York Knicks 113-105 in their last game. Significantly, Trey Murphy III led the way with 31 points, while CJ McCollum added 23. Brandon Ingram scored 18 points and continued to be a great leader on a New Orleans team that is still without Zion Williamson. Ultimately, the Pelicans shot 53.2 percent from the field, including 35.7 percent from the triples. The Pelicans also shot 95 percent from the charity stripe. Likewise, they won the battle of the boards, winning rebounds 43-37. The Pelicans also had 27 assists.

The Timberwolves won 151-131 in a showdown with the San Antonio Spurs. Significantly, Anthony Edwards led the way with 33 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 22. Mike Conley had 20 points. Also, Jaden McDaniels added 16 points. Rudy Gobert had 10 points and 13 rebounds. Additionally, Taurean Prince had 15 points off the bench. The Wolves shot 55.4 percent from the field, including 55.8 percent from the 3-point line. Furthermore, the Wolves forced 13 turnovers.

The Pelicans come into this game with a record of 42-39. Also, they are 6-4 over 10 games. The Pelicans are 15-25 on the road. Meanwhile, the Wolves come into this game with a record of 41-40. The Timberwolves are 6-4 over 10 games. Moreover, they are 21-19 at home.

The teams have split their two games this season, both happening in New Orleans. Finally, a win by the Timberwolves moves them up to the eighth seed, while a win by the Pelicans moves them into the sixth, seventh, or eighth seed, depending on the events of other games.

Here are the Pelicans-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Pelicans Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +3 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -3 (-110)

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

TV: Bally Sports North, NBA and NBA League Pass

Stream: NBA

Time: 3:40 PM ET/12:40 PM PT

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans have had to endure a lot this season. Now, they hope to build momentum before beginning the playoffs. The Pelicans have the talent to make big strides as they face a tough Minnesota team.

Ingram has 24.3 points per game. Significantly, he has averaged 26.1 points since Williamson suffered his injury. McCollum has 20.9 points per game. Furthermore, he has averaged 21.6 points per game since Williamson went out with an injury. There have been others that have picked it up since Williamson suffered his injury. Moreover, Murphy is one of them. He has 14.5 points per game and has been a critical factor in the New Orleans organization. Ultimately, Jonas Valanciunas averages 14.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Valanciunas is a monster on the boards and will be a critical element in this game.

The Pelicans are 11th in field goal shooting percentage, 11th in free-throw shooting percentage, and 12th in 3-point shooting percentage. Likewise, the Pelicans are 12th in rebounds, 22nd in turnovers, and 23rd in blocked shots.

The Pelicans will cover the spread if they can win the battle of the boards. Then, they must defend the rim.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Timberwolves have their full squad back and are ready to rock and roll. Now, they look to see if they can build momentum for the play-in game they will endure, regardless of the result of this game.

Edwards averages 24.5 points per game, while Towns has 20.4. Likewise, Conley has 13.6 points per game and is another excellent option. Gobert averages 13.6 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. Ultimately, these players lead the charge for the Wolves.

The Wolves are fourth in field goal shooting percentage and 16th in 3-point shooting percentage. Also, they are 23rd in free throw shooting percentage. The Wolves are also 24th in rebounds and 27th in turnovers. However, they are solid on the rim, ranking fourth in blocked shots.

The Timberwolves will cover the spread if they can win the battle of the boards and not turn the ball over. Then, they must hit their free throws and convert on the chances they get.

Final Pelicans-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

There is a chance these two teams might meet again later in the week, depending on the results of the play-in. Ultimately, they have played close games on both occasions. This game will be no different. Therefore, expect a battle to the end, with the healthier team prevailing. The Wolves will overcome the Pelicans and cover the spread, moving up in the standings and into the eighth spot.

Final Pelicans-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves: -3 (-110)