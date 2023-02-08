The Detroit Pistons will travel to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Pistons-Cavaliers prediction and pick, laid out below.

Detroit has been downright awful this season, with a 14-41 record placing them in last place in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons have lost eight of their last 10 games, giving up over 110 points in all 10 games. Head coach Dwane Casey’s squad is in for the long haul for this rebuild.

Cleveland has gone 34-22 this season, with their three-game winning streak moving them to fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavs have built on their momentum from a dominant offseason and are primed to make a deep run in the playoffs. J.B. Bickerstaff has enjoyed his best run as a head coach in Cleveland.

Here are the Pistons-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Pistons-Cavaliers Odds

Detroit Pistons: +13 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -13 (-110)

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Cavaliers

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Bojan Bogdanovic leads the team with 21.4 points per game, shooting 42.0 percent from behind the arc. Last year’s fifth overall pick Jaden Ivey has averaged 15.2 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game. Alec Burks, who plays almost exclusively off the bench, has averaged 13.2 points per game on 43.0 percent shooting from three-point land. Jalen Duren leads the team with 8.5 rebounds per game. Big man Isaiah Stewart is second on the team with 8.2 rebounds, also averaging 11.3 points per game. Saddiq Bey has averaged 15.0 points per game, which ranks third on the team. More noteworthy is his ability to protect the basketball, averaging just 1.1 turnovers per game. Charlotte ranks 10th in opponent turnovers this season. Killian Hayes has taken over point guard duties with Cunningham out and has averaged 5.8 assists per game, which would be a career-high.

Detroit has averaged just 112.3 points per game, which is 24th in the league. Adding to the team’s struggles, Detroit’s defense has allowed the second most points per game at 119.7.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Donovan Mitchell has proved himself worth the haul that Cleveland surrendered, leading the team with 26.8 points and 1.5 steals while adding 4.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. Darius Garland, whom the team managed to keep through the Mitchell sweepstakes, is second with 22.0 points and leads the team with 8.1 assists per game. Evan Mobley has built off his strong rookie season to average 15.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Mobley leads the team with 1.4 blocks per game. Jarrett Allen rounds out the Cavs’ four All-Star-caliber players, leading the team with 9.7 rebounds, adding 14.3 points per game, narrowly missing a double-double. Caris LeVert has shot 37.6 percent from behind the arc, averaging 12.4 points per game, the fifth and final Cav in double-digits.

Cleveland has shot 48.7 percent from the field, which ranks sixth in the league. From behind the arc, Cleveland has shot 36.9 percent, which ranks ninth. Cleveland’s offense has put up 111.8 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league. The defense has been stifling, holding opponents to 106.5 points per game, which leads the league.

Final Pistons-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Detroit may not even make it past 20 wins this season, and this will not be one of those wins. Cleveland rolls.

Final Pistons-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland -13 (-110), over 223.5 (-110)